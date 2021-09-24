OLNEY, Md., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedStar Montgomery Medical Center's multidisciplinary stroke program was recently named a High Performing Program by U.S. News & World Report in its annual Best Hospitals Rankings 2021-22. Additionally, the Primary Stroke Center was recognized on the American Heart Association's Get With the Guidelines-Stroke GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll and was re-certified by The Joint Commission. MedStar Montgomery's stroke program received the distinctions for its high-performance ratings, patient-centered care, and the use of advanced therapies to achieve positive outcomes.
MedStar Montgomery's Stroke Center earned top rankings, High Performance, from U.S. News & World Report, in several categories including survival rates (30 days after hospitalization for stroke), percentage of stroke patients treated with time-sensitive medical interventions, the nurse/patient ratio, and total number of patients treated (which is associated with better outcomes). These quality indicators are ranked based on national averages. MedStar Montgomery was among 6,000 hospitals evaluated in the Best Hospitals Rankings 2021-22.
"I am incredibly proud of the multidisciplinary team of skilled, expert care providers within our Primary Stroke Center at MedStar Montgomery. This team deserves recognition for their incredible hard work in treating these patients and mitigating the long-term effects of the condition," said Thomas J. Senker, FACHE, president of MedStar Montgomery Medical Center. "This distinction underscores our commitment to providing high-quality care, combined with the latest in advance therapies and a patient-first approach."
Positive patient outcomes during a stroke are largely attributed to the use of Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA), an intravenous intervention that is given to individuals within 4.5 hours of the onset of stroke symptoms. This time-sensitive medical intervention works to dissolve the stroke-causing clot, overall supporting better and more complete recoveries, including higher levels of functional mobility and resolution of presenting symptoms.
MedStar Montgomery's tPA administration rate is currently 15.7%, above the national average of under 10%. From January 1 through July 31, 2021, 75% of eligible patients were able to receive tPA within 60 minutes of the onset of symptoms.
"Because time is so critical in treating strokes, our emergency department teams are trained to provide rapid, excellent care by prioritizing stroke treatments. In addition, we have an acute stroke team that evaluates patients and sets in motion specific procedures to diagnose the cause of the stroke," said Nickie Miskell, RN, Stroke Coordinator, MedStar Montgomery Medical Center. "For our team this is more than just recognition of hard work and positive outcomes, this distinction represents those patients' lives we were able to impact. We're very proud of that."
MedStar Montgomery was also jointly recognized by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, earning a "Get with the Guidelines-Stroke GOLD PLUS Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Achievement Award" and The Joint Commission, an independent, not-for-profit national body overseeing the quality of healthcare, awarded an Advanced Certification to the Primary Stroke Center.
For information about the Primary Stroke Center at MedStar Montgomery, visit: https://www.medstarmontgomery.org/our-services/neurology. If you or anyone exhibits signs of stroke, you're urged to contact 911 immediately.
About MedStar Montgomery Medical Center and MedStar Health
MedStar Montgomery Medical Center is a not-for-profit, acute care community hospital serving Montgomery County, Maryland. For 100 years, MedStar Montgomery has served as a medical care provider and community health resource offering high-quality, personalized care. MedStar Montgomery provides a broad range of healthcare specialties, advanced technologies, and treatments not traditionally found at community hospitals—including cutting-edge care in obstetrics, orthopedics, breast health, and oncology. MedStar Health is the region's largest non-profit and most trusted integrated healthcare delivery system, giving patients access to the latest in modern medicine and medical technology within a community hospital setting.
