Plano, TX, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedSys Group announces the addition of Kole Meyer as Senior Client Relationship Executive in May 2021. In his role, Mr. Meyer will be responsible for managing new and current client relationships across the healthcare IT spectrum.
Kole has been in the healthcare industry almost 20 years including a successful 15-year tenure for Cerner Corporation, leaving the organization as Director & Consulting Services Executive. During his time at Cerner, Mr. Meyer's experience included implementing pharmacy systems, managing large-scale EHR implementations as a project manager, as well as managing high-performing consulting teams as an Executive Director. Kole's passion and focus continue to be around healthcare IT and delivering value to his clients and his team.
"Healthcare is too important to stay the same", is a statement industry pioneer Neal Patterson often used. "As healthcare continues to evolve and rely more on technology, MedSys Group is well positioned to provide guidance and support to health systems and healthcare technology companies. At the end of the day, we need to be doing everything we can to make the patient experience, clinician experience, and quality of care better across healthcare", said Mr. Meyer.
"We are excited to bring Kole on to the team as he brings a fresh perspective for our current clients and the ability to broadcast our capabilities to new venues. What's more, Kole is the right cultural fit for our organization and we look forward to seeing him strengthen our foundation.", said Grant Campfield, Chief Growth Officer at MedSys Group.
About MedSys Group®, LLC:
Founded in 2008, MedSys Group® LLC, is a healthcare IT services firm, delivering innovative services and results to academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, specialty hospitals, and physician practices. MedSys provides expert leadership in Cerner, Epic and other acute/ambulatory EHR and revenue cycle systems, as well prominently involved in Government IT initiatives within both the DoD and VA. MedSys was named for two consecutive years on the Dallas 100 list of fastest growing companies in Texas. MedSys is a multi-year recipient of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Best in KLAS Award winner in both Advisory and Implementation Services, and recipient of the Inc. 5000 Award. For more information, please visit: http://www.medsysgroup.com or call 972-464-0020. You can also follow the company on Twitter @MedSysGroup.
Media Contact
Nancy Ellefson, MedSys Group, LLC, +1 214-436-8738, nellefson@medsysgroup.com
SOURCE MedSys Group, LLC