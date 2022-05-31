(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the 43rd annual Goldman Sachs global healthcare conference on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will answer questions on the company beginning at 8:00 a.m. PDT (10:00 a.m. CDT).

A live webcast of the Q&A session will be available on June 14, 2022, by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archive of the Q&A session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:     







Erika Winkels 

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

 

 

