BOWIE, Md., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedVenture Partners, a pharmacy and medical services organization, announces that the company has been recognized as one of America's fastest growing private companies. Named to Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000, MedVenture joins an elite list of organizations identified as having demonstrated exceptional growth and success. MedVenture was ranked the No. 32 fastest growing private healthcare company in the nation, and were designated the No. 10 fastest growing private company in the State of Maryland.
"We are thrilled to make the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," said MedVenture CEO Ryan Smith. "To be in the top 250 fastest growing private companies in the US is both an honor and privilege, and could not have been achieved without the dedication of our team. This award goes to them."
MedVenture partners with local medical providers to offer concierge pharmacy and medical service to the benefit of patients and practices. "Our goal is to simplify the pharmacy experience for our patients, giving them the highest level of service and convenience," said Smith. MedVenture focuses in Maryland and Washington DC.
"Our rapid growth is the product of our focus on patient outcomes. We offer our pharmacy services at no cost to our providers, creating a win for the doctor and patient," Smith said.
From Inc. Magazine: Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
