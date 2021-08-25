WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedVet has awarded seven scholarships to fourth-year veterinary students who are pursuing careers in emergency medicine. Scholarships will cover up to $35,000 of their final year of tuition and fees. Plus, these students will jumpstart their rewarding careers as ER doctors by participating in MedVet's Emergency Clinician Mentorship Program (ECMP) following graduation.
"We are committed to enhancing the veterinary profession and providing these scholarships to future veterinarians is just one of the ways we are investing in future leaders," said MedVet CEO Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl. "These seven talented individuals will be wonderful additions to our team; sharing our passion for delivering exceptional care and service – as well as our values. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to ease their financial burden of paying for school and welcome them to a fulfilling career in ER medicine as a member of our MedVet family."
Scholarship recipients include:
- Daniel Bryant from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine
- Kayla Burnham from Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine
- Margaret Connelly from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine
- Julia Fincher from Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine
- Lauren Grosheim from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine
- Krizia Santos-Rodriguez from Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine
- Ali Weaver from Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine
MedVet leaders designed this program to help address the shortage of qualified emergency doctors in the profession. After graduation, these veterinarians will join MedVet's ECMP program which is an accelerated, mentored training program focused on developing exceptional emergency doctors in a multispecialty hospital setting.
"By combining primary ER case management with one on one, consistent mentorship from experienced ER doctors, the ECMP produces confident, competent, efficient ER clinicians who are fully integrated into our healthcare teams in a matter of months," said Dr. Jon Fletcher, Director of Post-Graduate Education. "We are so excited to support these students during their final year of veterinary school and following graduation, provide them the opportunity to learn from exceptional caregivers who are dedicated to their growth and development as MedVet doctors."
To learn more about MedVet's ECMP program and other training programs that support aspiring veterinary professionals, visit medvet.com.
About MedVet:
MedVet is the leading veterinarian owned and led family of specialty and emergency hospitals dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 30 years, MedVet's empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 400,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.
###
Media Contact
Sarah Berger, MedVet, 513.205.7759, sarah.berger@medvet.com
SOURCE MedVet