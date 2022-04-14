MedVet announces completion of restructured pay ranges and an expanded Career Framework to bolster compensation, benefits, and career growth for their highly capable, compassionate team of credentialed technicians, assistants, and client services representatives.
WORTHINGTON, Ohio, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedVet announces completion of restructured pay ranges to bolster compensation and benefits for their highly capable, compassionate team of credentialed technicians, assistants, and client services representatives. Additionally, the organization released an expanded Career Framework to promote career growth within the profession over the course of a career.
"A core principle of our Caregiver Experience is supporting our team's wellbeing. From a financial perspective, this means providing a total compensation package that includes competitive pay and comprehensive benefits as well as providing more career growth opportunities," said Jennifer Kerestan, MedVet's Chief Clinical Officer. "By investing in our caregivers, we create an exceptional experience for our patients, clients, and referring veterinary partners."
MedVet's pay rate increase reinforces its position among the most competitive employers in the profession, building on the organization's reputation for providing a deeply supportive Caregiver Experience. Along with competitive pay, caregivers continue to receive MedVet's profession-leading benefits, including:
- Comprehensive healthcare, including medical (MedVet pays 70% of the premium for individual and family plans), dental, and vision coverage
- Company-paid life and disability insurance
- Paid parental leave and fertility benefits
- 401k matching
- Access to mental wellbeing resources, including a confidential Employee Assistance Program and company-paid access to TalkSpace and HeadSpace.
- Clinical Services Career Framework, which guarantees immediate promotion and higher pay following credentialling or specialty certification, and that is supported by mentorship, education, and professional development programs.
- Clinical Services Scholarship Opportunities supporting those interested in becoming a credentialed technician or Veterinary Technician Specialist (VTS)
- Continuing education stipend
"Being the best place in our profession to give and receive care requires we attend to the needs of our caregivers," said Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, MedVet's Chief Executive Officer. "We're incredibly fortunate to be experiencing healthy growth, and proud to be making this additional investment in our team, for whom we are incredibly grateful."
Learn more about MedVet or apply to join the team Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets.
About MedVet:
MedVet is the leading veterinarian owned and led family of specialty and emergency hospitals and urgent cares dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 30 years, MedVet's empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 500,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.
###
Media Contact
Sarah Berger, MedVet, 513.205.7759, sarah.berger@medvet.com
SOURCE MedVet