WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedVet is transitioning the MedVet Richardson location to an Urgent Care on Aug. 30, 2021. The facility will be open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, 365 days a year, including holidays.
"We are committed to supporting pets and their loving families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and want to help them access quality care at the times they need it most," said Dr. Jeff Brourman, MedVet's Chief Growth Officer. "There is an unmet need for Urgent Care during daytime and early evening hours. By converting a hospital that was nights and weekends only to be available during peak times, we can better meet the needs of more pet owners, and our local veterinary community."
Urgent Care offers patients a skillful evaluation of those unexpected, non-critical needs when their primary veterinarian is unavailable. The Urgent Care at MedVet Richardson offers immediate care for non-life-threatening conditions such as coughing, diarrhea, ear and skin infections, fever, lameness, minor wounds, vomiting, and more.
MedVet leaders believe this will help address an ongoing trend being felt across the veterinary profession; namely, higher volumes and longer wait times. These circumstances are a continuing challenge for concerned pet owners and the veterinary professionals who are working tirelessly to provide care. Access to an Urgent Care option allows pet owners the chance to bypass potentially longer waits at an emergency hospital for non-life-threatening conditions. MedVet Richardson is the first Urgent Care facility for MedVet. The organization plans to open more locations later this year, in 2022, and beyond.
"Opening an Urgent Care facility is one of the ways we are working to reduce wait times – making sure we deliver on our promise: providing exceptional care and service every day, every time, to everyone," said Dr. Erika Pickens, Medical Director. "The same team that has been caring for pets at MedVet Richardson remains in place, providing the exceptional, well-coordinated care our patients and referral partners have come to rely upon."
MedVet continues to serve family veterinarians in the area as an extension of the care they provide, creating a continuum of care supporting better patient outcomes. Pet owners should first contact their family veterinarian to determine if their pet can be seen by them and should continue to visit their family veterinarian for wellness and preventive care. The Urgent Care at MedVet Richardson will be able to provide care for patients who cannot be seen by their family veterinarian. The Richardson care team will stabilize pets needing more advanced care for transport to MedVet Dallas. MedVet Dallas continues to provide 24/7 emergency, critical, and specialty care for life-threatening and advanced needs.
MedVet Richardson is located at 401 W. President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75080. Pet owners can contact the facility at 972.479.9110 with any questions during operating hours.
About MedVet:
MedVet is the leading veterinarian owned and led family of specialty and emergency hospitals dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 30 years, MedVet's empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 400,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.
Sarah Berger, MedVet, 513.205.7759, sarah.berger@medvet.com
