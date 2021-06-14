LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medway Air Ambulance is expanding its fleet of jet aircraft to accommodate the increasing demand for domestic and international air medical transport solutions. With the addition of three medically configured Learjet 45 aircraft this summer, Medway has firmly established itself as a leader in the air ambulance industry, on pace to dispatch more aircraft than any other fixed-wing provider in the country.
Staffed with two pilots and two Critical Care clinicians, each Learjet 45 will be outfitted with on-board ICU capability to treat adult and pediatric patients in flight. The aircraft's larger cabin accommodates Medway's highly specialized neonatal transport equipment. As a preferred air ambulance provider for top children's hospitals, Medway's continued growth in neonatal and pediatric transports ensures more premature infants and children can be transported to hospitals that provide the specialty care they need.
With the additional aircraft availability, Medway projects a significant increase in its number of air medical transports for ill or injured travelers. Medway partners with travel assistance insurance plans to help patients -- especially those in the Caribbean, Mexico, and South America -- with medevac transports back to the U.S. or Canada.
"We have positioned Medway for dramatic growth in both our domestic and international markets," said Matt Kinney, Medway's Vice President of Flight Operations. "We have invested in the aircraft, equipment, and personnel to expand our reach and help more patients than ever before. With greater flight capacity, we can increase patient access to specialty care, rehabilitation facilities, and children's hospitals across the country."
Medway's fleet expansion will benefit patients nationwide. As an in-network air ambulance provider for workers' compensation insurance plans as well as commercial health plans, Medway's additional aircraft will increase the number of flights possible and offer greater availability for patients covered by the plans.
"For us, it's all about our patients," Kinney said. "With more aircraft, we can help more families."
About Medway Air Ambulance
Since 2000, Medway Air Ambulance has provided thousands of medical flights for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. With 24/7 air medical transport coordination, Medway delivers responsive service and international flight capability. Medway is one of the largest in-network air ambulance providers in the country, working with travel assistance programs, workers' compensation plans, and health insurance companies. Medway also partners with world renown children's hospitals to provide neonatal and pediatric transports using its specialized medical team and equipment.
Medway, a Part 135 air carrier, owns and operates its own aircraft. Headquartered in its recently updated hangar in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Medway's aviation operation holds an ARGUS Gold rating for excellence. Medway is also accredited by the European Air Medical Institute (EURAMI), an organization that ensures air ambulance providers meet or exceed the highest standards worldwide.
Contact: Mark Chapman
Office: 800-233-0655
Cell: 478-714-8838
570 Briscoe Blvd.
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Website: http://www.medwayair.com/
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medway-air-ambulance-expands-fleet-with-three-learjet-45-aircraft-301311380.html
SOURCE Medway Air Ambulance