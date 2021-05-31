NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new meeting report published in the Journal of Pain Research explores pain management and opioid prescribing in dentistry during and beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The report follows the April 2021 virtual symposium titled 'Pain Management for Dental Medicine in 2021: Opioids, Coronavirus and Beyond' consisting of two Keynote addresses and nine presentations and discussions.
The report states that 'Over the past year our attention has inevitably been on the coronavirus pandemic, the health and welfare of our families, patients, and office staffs as well as the re-opening of our dental practices. In addition, the opioid crisis continues, is very likely to worsen as a result of the pandemic and continues to be a challenge to Dentistry.'
Topics discussed include Precision Medicine for Orofacial Pain Management, Substance Risk Assessments in Dentistry, Opioid Moderatism and Opioid Sparing in Children and Adolescents.
Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Pain Research, Dr Michael E Schatman, gave an address at the meeting and states 'Reducing opioid prescribing in dentistry has demonstrated its benefits, although it is important to recognize that cessation of all opioid prescribing is not going to be beneficial to many patients and to the profession.'
To read the full meeting report please visit: https://www.dovepress.com/pain-management-for-dental-medicine-in-2021-opioids-coronavirus-and-be-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-JPR
