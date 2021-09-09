COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meeting the Challenge (MTC), a CP&Y Company, the leading accessibility compliance consulting firm in the United States, is pleased to announce after an extremely competitive bid process, the organization has been awarded a five-year, $5 million grant extension from the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR) to continue operating The Rocky Mountain ADA Center (RMADAC) under grant number 90DPAD0009-01-00.
This marks the seventh time Meeting the Challenge has been allocated this grant from NIDILRR since RMADAC opened in 1991. Under the grant, RMADAC will provide information, guidance and training on the Americans with Disabilities Act in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
"MTC and CP&Y are honored to continue operating the Rocky Mountain ADA Center as it has grown to be the go-to resource for individuals, private businesses and local governments seeking to learn more about their rights and responsibilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act in the rocky mountain region," said Dana Barton, Director of Meeting the Challenge. "These federal awards are highly sought-out and the incredible efforts by the teams within MTC, CP&Y and RMADAC were on full display as they worked steadfast in their efforts to secure this grant for the seventh time."
RMADAC represents Region 8 within the national network of ADA Centers, and this grant extension will fund an array of ongoing initiatives including, customized online training(s) development, podcast and newsletter production, free online course development, free technical assistance, public media programs, daily operations, and research projects with the center's university partners to develop new knowledge about barriers to ADA compliance.
"The entire team within the Rocky Mountain ADA Center is grateful to the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research for extending the grant through 2026 as we couldn't be more excited to continue our critical work across the Rocky Mountain Region for the next five years," said Emily Shuman, Director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center.
Founded in 1989, Meeting the Challenge, Inc. (MTC), A Company is the leading accessibility compliance consulting firm in the United States. The organization provides ADA accessibility consulting services for both public and private entities. Since 1991, MTC has also operated the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, one of ten regional technical assistance centers funded by the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Rocky Mountain ADA Center provides information on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to individuals and organizations throughout Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The Rocky Mountain ADA Center is a member of the National Network of ADA Centers and is funded by National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR grant number 90DPAD0009-01-00). The center is powered by and is a project of Meeting the Challenge, Inc., a CP&Y company located in Colorado Springs, CO. The center's staff members represent a diverse and dynamic group of individuals who are dedicated to the driving spirit of the ADA as well as the complex standards behind the law. To connect with the Rocky Mountain ADA Center on social media, click here. The Rocky Mountain ADA Center is available to assist with any of the following areas: Material Dissemination, Technical Assistance on the ADA, Training, Referrals and Research.
CP&Y is a full-service consulting firm that offers services in the environmental, transportation, transit, aviation, ADA compliance, and specialty engineering services to local, national, and international municipalities and industries. The organization is employee-owned, innovative and progressive full-service consulting firm. With a staff of professionals in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Florida, and Virginia; CP&Y receives industry recognition by providing a full range of services that always consider cost-effective solutions without sacrificing quality. Since 1980, the organization has delivered advanced solutions for a multitude of projects. More than 87% of CP&Y assignments come from repeat customers from municipalities and industries throughout the world.
