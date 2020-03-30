TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies across the nation are shutting their offices due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Healthcare facilities and other core enterprises do not have the same luxury. Facilities that must remain open during this time have a powerful partner in Mega Service Solutions (MSS): the only commercial cleaner in Florida certified to address the novel coronavirus.
Building on more than 25 years of commercial cleaning experience in Florida, MSS recently earned the Global Biorisk Advisory Council's Bio-Response certificate. The certificate reflects the company's expertise in identifying, evaluating, reducing, and eliminating biological threats of all kinds, including viral threats such as the one that causes coronavirus. GBAC is a division of ISSA, the international trade association representing nearly 10,000 of the world's leading sanitation and cleaning companies.
"As the response to COVID-19 unfolds, the demand will only grow for quick, responsive, thorough sanitation of medical and commercial spaces," notes MSS's President Eddie Mejia. "Some companies can afford to let most of their staff work remotely, but others don't have that luxury. Businesses whose core personnel must continue to gather in close working quarters need to know that they can do so without putting their employees at undue risk. Even more importantly, they need a bio-response team that can quickly assess the threat of novel coronavirus in any working space and eliminate that threat, even as conditions and staffing strategies change."
Businesses, schools, and medical facilities have trusted MSS for decades to provide clean, safe environments for employees, patients, and customers. The company's coronavirus certification is just its latest step toward continually earning and repaying that trust.
To learn how Mega Service Solutions is helping Florida businesses plan for an uncertain future, please contact Eddie Mejia at 813-501-5001.
