NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) will host the 20th Annual NYC Gala on Thursday, October 14 at Cipriani Broadway. In celebration of the MRF's 25th Anniversary, the in-person gala will welcome Emmy award-winning host, producer and New York Times best-selling author Andy Cohen as Gala Emcee. As part of an unforgettable evening to celebrate melanoma patients, survivors and caregivers, Andy will share his personal connection to this community and the life-saving importance of melanoma awareness and early detection.
"We are honored to welcome Andy Cohen for this incredible event," said Kyleigh LiPira, MRF CEO. "As the MRF commemorates 25 years of progress in melanoma prevention, research and treatment advances, more melanoma patients are becoming melanoma survivors and I am so happy to join Andy and the New York City community to celebrate those who made it possible."
At the 2021 New York Gala, the MRF will present a Legacy Award to Nobel laureate James P. Allison, PhD in recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to the field of immunotherapy. Johnson & Johnson and Walgreens will be recognized with a Corporate Leadership Award for their longstanding commitment to sun safety and consumer health. Muneeb Shah, DO, aka @dermdoctor, will receive the inaugural Influencer Award for his innovative use of social media to promote melanoma prevention and skin health to his more than 10 million followers on TikTok. For his many years of dedicated service to the MRF, Board Vice Chair Steve Silverstein will be honored with a Leadership Award. Melanoma patients and survivors who received Courage Awards at previous galas over the last 20 years will be celebrated for their inspiring bravery and perseverance, many of whom will be in attendance.
Gala attendees will enjoy a gourmet meal, handcrafted cocktails, once-in-a-lifetime auction items and experiences and the opportunity to unlock the next treatment breakthrough during the exciting Fund-a-Grant portion of the program. In 2020, despite the challenges of the pandemic, attendees at virtual galas raised over $1 million to support melanoma research, education and advocacy! Tickets for the NYC Gala are currently available but will sell out quickly. Sponsorships, journal recognition and VIP packages are also available. Visit https://givergy.us/MRFnyc20th to purchase tickets, or email galas@melanoma.org for more information. Don't miss out on the largest and most anticipated event of the year as the one and only Andy Cohen joins New York's most generous business and community leaders for an unforgettable night in support of the 1.3 million Americans currently living with melanoma – purchase your tickets before they are gone!
About Melanoma
Melanoma is one of the fastest growing cancers in the United States and can strike men and women of all ages, races and skin types. With a 1 in 50 lifetime risk of developing melanoma, this year more than 207,000 Americans will be diagnosed. Melanoma is the leading cause of cancer death in women 25 to 29 years old and the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in adolescents and young adults 15 to 29 years old. Most melanomas occur on the skin; but melanoma can also occur in the eye (ocular, or uveal melanoma), in mucous membranes (mucosal melanoma), or even beneath fingernails or toenails.
About the Melanoma Research Foundation
The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Since 1998, the MRF has funded over $20.1 million in melanoma research, transforming the landscape of treatment development. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis and the treatment of melanoma. The MRF is a committed advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of the disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at http://www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
