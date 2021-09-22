FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ms. Morgan went to school at California State University, Chico, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies and a Minor in Criminal Justice, with distinction in 2017. She went on to earn a law degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law in 2020. Attorney Morgan was officially admitted to the bar in 2021 and is a current member of the State Bar of California and Phi Alpha Delta.
Attorney Morgan's primary focus will be representing injury victims and their families who have suffered due to someone else's negligence. As part of the team at Curtis Legal Group, Ms. Morgan will handle cases involving:
- Car accidents
- Motorcycle accidents
- Auto pedestrian accidents
- Trucking accidents
- Workplace accidents
- Dog bites
- Premises liability
As a long-time resident of the Sacramento area with roots in the community, Attorney Melissa Morgan is looking forward to offering representation to her fellow Californians in need of her legal services related to personal injury.
Curtis Legal Group has a strong team of experienced personal injury attorneys, including Melissa Morgan as of 2021.
About Curtis Legal Group
Curtis Legal Group is a personal injury law firm serving residents in Northern California with a primary focus is on personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, and wrongful death cases. This law firm has a team of professional, focused, and highly skilled individuals with years of experience in the field.
To learn more about Curtis Legal Group, visit their website at https://curtislegalgroup.com/, contact their office via telephone at 1-800-LAW-3080, or email info@curtislegalgroup.com.
Offices are conveniently located in Sacramento, Modesto, Stockton, and Fresno.
Media Contact
Ralph S. Curtis, Curtis Legal Group, 559-489-9199, info@curtislegalgroup.com
SOURCE Curtis Legal Group