PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has added a new Online Catalog to their website at http://www.buymeller.com featuring sapphire windows and lenses, domes, substrates, prisms, balls, rods, truncated hyper-hemispheres, waveplates, zinc selenide optics, polishing compounds and more.
Meller Optics Online Catalog is an interesting place to shop for precision optics because there are hundreds of standard part numbers and thousands of pieces in inventory. Included are many hard-to-find custom sizes from overrun stock, and to help design engineers select the best part for their application, there are three categories of sapphire optics offered: basic, precision, and high-precision sapphire in various configurations.
Recognized for their custom fabrication capabilities since 1921, the Meller Optics Online Catalog has a summary of the firm's chief accomplishments as they celebrate their 100th Anniversary in business. The website includes a description of their capabilities, technical and quality data, and contains a wide range of downloadable technical information.
The Meller Optics Online Catalog is available at http://www.buymeller.com.
For more information contact:
Meller Optics, Inc.
Dale DeJoy, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: dale@melleroptics.com
Media Contact
Dale DeJoy, Meller Optics, Inc., (800) 821-0180, dale@melleroptics.com
SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.