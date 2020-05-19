FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mellowment will be debuting their line of natural products enhanced with hemp extract at ECRM's Healthy Living/Vitamin and Nutrition Program for May. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is a networking event with the goal of matching established, as well as up-and-coming brands with potential retailers, and presents a big opportunity for Mellowment.
Mellowment started as the passion product of CEO Tony Dragani, who began researching natural products that could help his mother. Originally called DelVal Alternative, what began as a small-scale company in 2017, soon expanded to meet the needs of a much larger market, but Mellowment's focus has been on incorporating natural and holistic health into their customers' daily routines.
Sales of natural products have been on the rise throughout the United States over the past few years, as more and more people turn to wellness products that promote health throughout their entire body, rather than simply treating symptoms. But even in such a saturated market, Mellowment stands out for their consistently potent products. Mellowment puts a great deal of time and energy into backing their ingredients with verifiable research, including their hemp extract, to show that they will deliver on their promised quality. And with all of their products already available for sale online, Mellowment is leagues ahead of the e-commerce boom that has occurred over the past few months. As more people are ordering products online, rather than spending time shopping in person, the ability to back up product claims with real science is critical for success.
And it's not just consumers, even retail industry giants will be playing it safe, attending the May 18th - 21st program for ECRM virtually, through a web-based platform. This year's virtual ECRM conference is historic in the world of business to business networking, allowing for an incredibly fast-paced, action-packed conference, all online.
Rather than meeting with potential buyers in person, all companies including Mellowment will have scheduled slots of time in which to display and discuss their products in a video conference with some of the biggest names in the retail world. Completely web-based relationship building, as well as online buying and selling, could be the way of the future for retail as convenience, comfort, and safety take precedence for American consumers. Mellowment is already familiar with the ever-changing retail market, with their comprehensive ingredient explanations, and glowing online reviews, putting them ahead in the online retail world. All of their products are category-specific, so customers can easily find what they need, and understand how the ingredients will affect them.
In the online retail market supplement market, clarity is everything. Online supplement sales have been on the rise over the past few years, and now online sales make up the largest portion of the supplement market. Mellowment will be attending May's ECRM program ready to impress potential buyers with their understanding of both supplemental health, and the landscape of the online marketplace.
Please direct inquiries to:
Earl Alvarez
(954) 976-2920
240098@email4pr.com