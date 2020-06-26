FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from health and wellness company Mellowment will make a featured guest appearance on the award-winning documentary program, Information Matrix, airing Saturday, June 27th. Since 2017, Mellowment has been creating supplements that utilize hemp extract to obtain their intended effects. Mellowment says that all of their products are nano-emulsified to optimize for high bioavailability, meaning that they can be easily absorbed and processed within the body.
Having the opportunity to talk about their company on a program like Information Matrix allows Mellowment the space to normalize the introduction of hemp products into the wellness world. The young brand says that while the climate is changing, there is still a significant stigma around selling products infused with any form of hemp extract or ingredients.
"There is so much potential for these types of products to help people." Says Mellowment CEO Tony Dragani "It's so important to be able to do these types of interviews, and hopefully legitimize the use of hemp products on the wider scale."
Dragani says that the company has plans to start developing supplements with more pointed effects, that is products that are each designed with specific uses in mind. As the market currently stands, it's difficult to make claims about the uses of any hemp products, but Mellowment says all that could soon change, as exposure through programs like Information Matrix helps them spread awareness.
Information Matrix is a public access docuseries hosted by actor Laurence Fishburne III, famous for his role as Morpheus in the Matrix movie trilogy. The informational TV series has the potential to reach a large audience of people who may otherwise be unfamiliar with hemp products. The show often touches on new developments in fields like medical research, education, and culture, but the topics and guests are always diverse.
Mellowment says that so much of the stigma surrounding hemp products has to do with their completely false association as an intoxicating substance. This is a misconception that stems from the fact that CBD is derived from the same source as THC.
THC is a cannabinoid, a chemical compound found in high concentrations in the cannabis plant. THC is the compound that is associated with the "high" feeling, CBD on the the other hand is found in high concentrations in the hemp plant. CBD is associated with "feeling good" and "wellness". Including CBD and THC, there are at least 100 known cannabinoids, terpenes and flavanoids in hemp and cannabis. It's their differences in THC that truly distinguishes the two closely related plants. Hemp, by definition, contains no more than 0.3% THC. Mellowment has gone a step further and removed all traces of THC in their products, ensuring no risk is passed on to the consumer.
Dragani and the Mellowment team are excited to have the opportunity to discuss their company on such a public forum, and things are looking bright for the future of their brand.
Catch them on Information Matrix, airing Saturday, June 27th, with episodes available online and through public access television.
Please direct inquiries to:
Jose Braga
(954) 299-9707
242498@email4pr.com