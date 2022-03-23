JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After debuting in the neighboring state of Texas in 2018, the Members Health Plan (MHP) will soon be available in Arkansas as well.
The MHP is an association-based, multi-employer, self-funded health benefits trust exclusively for law firms. Through the MHP, participating law firms pool their risk as one large multiple employer group to help manage the cost of health care benefits, lower their administrative costs, and to gain access to a wider variety of benefits. A key benefit of the MHP is that any surplus created by the program goes back into the plan for the benefit of the participating members.
Law firms in Arkansas will be able to start requesting group health quotes for this new plan in April 2022. There will be an anticipated 10 medical plan options to choose from, including traditional copay plans and high-deductible health plans with varying deductibles and coinsurance. HSA-compatible options are included. A complimentary online benefits enrollment and administration platform is also available to allow for paperless enrollment and easy management of benefits.
"We are excited to offer the MHP to Arkansas law firms in our ongoing effort to serve Arkansas Bar members and help lawyers attain quality healthcare solutions for themselves and their employees. The MHP is a significant step in creating unique offerings and providing additional options in the marketplace," said Nicklaus Trefry, Member Benefits CEO.
"We are continually striving to enhance the value of benefits for our members. The MHP is an important addition to our existing lineup of offerings on the ArkBar Insurance Marketplace," added Karen Hutchins, executive director of the Arkansas Bar.
The MHP is regulated and compliant in both Arkansas and Texas, as well as with the U.S. Department of Labor.
Law firms located in Arkansas and Texas can learn more about Members Health Plan at membershealthplan.com.
Founded in 1898, the Arkansas Bar Association is the premier legal association in the state. As a voluntary organization of more than 5,000 members, the Association's primary mission is to support attorneys; advance the practice of law; advocate for the legal profession; foster professionalism, civility, and integrity; and protect the rule of law.
Member Benefits, the administrator of the Members Health Plan and the ArkBar Insurance Marketplace, is a leading third-party administrator and provider of insurance benefit programs to member-based organizations. The company specializes in the design, marketing, and administration of programs for employer groups, associations, affinity groups, and franchises. Member Benefits operates throughout the U.S., with office locations in Jacksonville, Florida and Austin, Texas. memberbenefits.com.
