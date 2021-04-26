AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Membersy, the digital health company that provides dental service organizations of all sizes—from small startups to large enterprises—with thoughtfully designed membership programs to make dentistry more approachable, today released a new version of its company website.
Freshly updated website attributes include a refreshed look and feel along with more details on membersy's tech-enabled subscription products and services, growing partner portfolio, pay-as-you-go pricing model, and more.
Additionally, the new website features a comprehensive knowledge center where dental teams can access membersy platform guides and documentation, membership best practices, and much more. The website also offers visitors a curated blog with recent articles, news, and updates impacting subscription-based dentistry.
"When a company is as committed to its partners and members as we are, it can be difficult to find the time to toot your own horn," said membersy CEO, Eric Johnson. "Since 2015, membersy has been committed to powering dentistry's subscription movement with innovative products and solutions for dental teams nationwide, and we're happy to finally show all we have to offer via membersy.com"
The site's framework was designed to accommodate the addition of various future product releases slated to launch over the coming months, including membersy's much talked about direct-to-consumer product—membersy marketplace. Launching June 2021, the new online marketplace will enable dental consumers from coast-to-coast to shop, compare, and subscribe to one of membersy's 35+ unique membership plans, resulting in new members and increased revenue for membersy's valued partners.
