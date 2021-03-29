AUSTIN, Texas, Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- membersy, the digital health company that provides Dental Service Organizations of all sizes—from small startups to large enterprises—with thoughtfully designed membership programs to make dentistry more approachable, today released membersy-connect 4.0, the latest version of its powerful web-based platform that gives dental teams a modern way to facilitate recurring subscription payments, track and manage members, and engage their membership community.
Carefully designed and engineered to meet the unique needs of membersy's growing partner portfolio, membersy-connect 4.0 is now available alongside the company's industry-leading marketing, administration, and compliance services.
"The release of membersy-connect 4.0 furthers our ongoing commitment to providing dental teams with the best platform to launch and grow their organization's unique membership experience," said Jacob Henderson, membersy's Chief Product Officer. "We are continually improving our products with features that enhance the end user experience."
Users familiar with membersy-connect will immediately notice their dashboard's striking new UI/UX, which has been redesigned to display more editable member details than ever before, including members' account details, subscription lifecycle events, payment history, and recurring billing preferences. Beyond the refreshed design, membersy has improved the backend infrastructure to decrease load-times and deliver swift KPI's of global enrollment trends, enabling users to create reports and review performance data in real time.
Also in 4.0, membersy's enterprise partners will have access to several new features, including the ability to offer multiple membership tiers with variable subscription billing frequencies, as well as an improved transfers and payouts engine allowing partners to route subscription revenue across multiple parties. To accommodate these changes, membersy is introducing a revamped partner hierarchy, allowing DSO partners to designate groups, regions, and practice locations beneath a single partner and/or group account.
This announcement comes a year after the company acquired The CDI Group, announcing in March 2020 more than $20 million in debt funding from Bregal Sagemount.
Stay tuned for more exciting news from membersy throughout 2021, including the launch of the company's highly anticipated direct-to-consumer product, dubbed membersy marketplace.
For more information about membersy and its fully integrated suite of dental membership plan solutions, please visit membersy.com or call (877) 545-4188 to speak with a dedicated Partner Success representative.
About membersy
Today's consumers expect a personal and connected experience in everything they do. It's time dentistry met those expectations. At membersy, we provide dental teams with professionally administered membership programs to make dentistry more approachable. Since 2015, membersy's mission has remained the same: to democratize access to quality, affordable dental care. Today, more than 4,000 practice locations and close to 1 million members utilize the membersy platform for a more connected dental care experience.
Media Contact
Rebecca de Haro, bigInk PR, +1 5127795601, becky@biginkpr.com
SOURCE membersy