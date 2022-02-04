HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 90 percent of people diagnosed with lung cancer do not survive the disease, usually because it is already advanced at the time it is discovered. For 20 years Memorial Cancer Institute has been at the forefront of innovation in the fight against lung cancer and is proud to announce its latest advance with the acquisition of the new FDA-cleared Monarch™ Platform from Auris Health. This system for robotic-assisted bronchoscopy integrates advanced robotics hardware and software with standard endoscopy to improve the physician's ability to diagnose lung cancers early. This innovation was made possible by Memorial Foundation and its generous donors.
"Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide, in part because it has no symptoms in its early stages. We now have lung cancer screening to detect it early, but accurate diagnosis of these small nodules remains a challenge," said Dr. Mark Block, chief, thoracic surgery, Memorial Healthcare System. "Because the Monarch Platform provides improved accuracy and reach for bronchoscopic biopsy, it can help solve this problem."
Memorial's thoracic surgeons will use this technology in combination with their existing expertise with other advanced techniques, such as endobronchial ultrasound, to provide a rapid, accurate diagnosis. "That is the foundation of quality patient care and good outcomes, and we are proud to be the first in South Florida to offer this innovative tool to help patients who have lung nodules," Block added."
The robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform uses a familiar controller-like interface that enables physicians to navigate the flexible endoscope to the periphery of the lung with precision, offering improved reach, vision and control. The advanced technology combines traditional endoscopic views of the lung with computer-assisted navigation based on 3-D models of the patient's own lung anatomy and provides continuous bronchoscope vision throughout the entire procedure.
"The best way to treat lung cancer is to detect it early," said Dr. Luis E. Raez, medical director and chief scientific officer, Memorial Cancer Institute. "This robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system adds to other early detection programs like CT screening and liquid biopsies for lung cancer detection being used at Memorial Cancer Institute to offer the latest technology toward a safer, more efficient evaluation and diagnosis of lung cancer."
To contact the thoracic surgery team utilizing the Monarch platform, interested patients please contact 954-265-1125 or 954-844-2320.
The Memorial Cancer Institute is one of the largest cancer centers in Florida, treating more than 5,200 new patients each year. One of only five programs designated by the Florida Department of Health as a "Florida Cancer Center of Excellence," it offers diagnosis, integrated treatment, support, clinical trials, and research customized for the patient and their family in an environment close to home.
Part of the Memorial Healthcare System, the Memorial Cancer Institute will soon open a free-standing facility in Pembroke Pines that will include radiation oncology, a breast center, hematology-oncology clinic, the Moffitt Malignant Hematology and Cellular Therapy Clinic, and an infusion clinic. It will also feature an image recovery area, conference center, physician offices, private infusion suites, a rooftop garden, and meditation room that will cement Memorial's place as a home for world-class cancer treatment, research and the highest quality patient and family-centered care.
To learn more, visit http://www.mhs.net/services/cancer.
