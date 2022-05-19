Interviews Booking Now B-Roll Available
FREDERICK, Md., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP) is seeking to highlight veterans of the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service and veterans who were deployed for natural disasters or public health crises, as well as inform the public about how they can access and be a part of their veteran collection this Memorial Day season.
Many consider U.S. military veterans only as those who saw combat overseas, but just as relevant and selfless are those who served in other capacities, including Uniformed Public Health Officers and those who were deployed to respond during a natural disaster, national emergency or public health crisis. As first responders in the wake of some of the most hazardous events imaginable, these brave men and women were trained to put their own well-being aside with little notice in order to provide assistance to those who are most vulnerable.
The Veterans History Project collects, preserves and makes accessible the firsthand remembrances of U.S. military veterans. The volunteer-based archive holds over 113,000 collections comprised of oral history interviews and authentic materials such as photos and letters, many from those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The Veterans History Project is actively seeking the stories of Uniformed Public Health Officer veterans and military veterans who were deployed for crises response, either domestically or abroad.
"It is time to increase our collective awareness of these valiant members of our society and to not only give them the overdue thanks they deserve, but ensure their voices are not lost to history," says Monica Mohindra, newly-appointed director of the Veterans History Project.
Mohindra is the spouse of a U.S. Navy veteran whose father, uncle and grandfathers also served in the U.S. military. Born in India and raised in both India and the United States, she believes in the universal power of narrative to shape and understand collective history.
The Veterans History Project wants radio, online radio and podcast audiences to know that their collection is fully accessible and ever-growing, and that these stories—told by the people who served—will be here for generations to come.
This Memorial Day season, audiences will be able to be part of a conversation that is not only informative, but inspirational. They will gain a new appreciation for Uniformed Public Health Officers and veterans deployed for emergency response, as well as receive guidance on how to preserve the legacy of any U.S. military veteran, whether living or deceased
.
Veterans History Project was created in 2000 by Congress as part of the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. VHP's mission is to collect, preserve and make accessible the personal accounts of U.S. military veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand what they did, saw and felt. VHP relies on volunteers to interview veterans to contribute to the permanent library collection by submitting audio and video interviews, as well as original photographs and correspondence. To learn more about the project and download a how-to field kit visit http://www.loc.gov/vets
