HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Florida businesses seeking to improve the health and wellness of their workforce while reducing healthcare costs now have a trusted, local healthcare provider who can offer everything needed to become self-funded.
Hollywood-based Memorial Healthcare System is offering small and medium-sized businesses (50-1,000 employees) the opportunity to become self-funded. Memorial Health Assurance's "agency captive" helps lower costs and risk while assuring accountability, transparency, and quality of coverage and care for employees by consolidating resources of hundreds of local businesses. Memorial is the first healthcare system in South Florida to offer its services directly to businesses interested in becoming self-insured, enabling them to customize their benefit program to best suit the needs of their workforce.
"The cost to businesses offering employees a traditional health insurance plan is significant and increases yearly without any significant improvement in the quality or value of care," said Richard Ashenoff II, executive director, Memorial Health Network. "We're changing that for small and medium-sized businesses in our community by offering a solution for self-funding that better suits their individual needs and provides the high-quality care Memorial is known to deliver."
Memorial Health Assurance pools small and medium-sized employers, providing economies of scale typically reserved for much larger employers. Participating companies now benefit by the strength in numbers the program provides, allowing them the ability to become self-funded and backed by reinsurance for claims above a defined dollar amount. "We are essentially providing a turnkey solution that allows small and medium-sized businesses to enjoy all the benefits of self-funding, without the usual risks," said Ashenoff.
With thousands of its own employees already successfully served by this program, Memorial
Healthcare System inherently understood the benefits to local businesses of becoming self-insured. Cost savings, data transparency on health outcomes, and control over the design of their benefit plans all come within a risk-controlled, concierge experience.
"Memorial and its clinically integrated network of physicians is a vital provider of medical services and remains committed to moving population health forward by helping to ensure our community has access to high quality care that focuses on improving total health, not just episodic care," said Matthew Muhart, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Memorial Healthcare System. "With our Assurance program, we're extending our impact to proactively care for small business employees who are the backbone of our local economy."
Memorial Health Assurance services will be delivered through Memorial Health Network and Holy Cross Physician Partners, two well-established, clinically-integrated networks that are part of Atlantic Coast Health Network. That network includes over 2,000 physicians, seven hospitals, four urgent care centers, four outpatient surgery centers, and two free-standing emergency departments. It also features both adult and pediatric heart and kidney transplant programs, inpatient/outpatient behavioral health services, a skilled nursing facility, and a home health agency.
Memorial Health Assurance includes partner services provided by reputable and long-standing companies, including back-office operations by Health Plans, Inc. and stop-loss coverage by Swiss Re Group.
For more information on Memorial Health Assurance, visit http://www.MHS.net/Assurance or call
800-987-6151.
