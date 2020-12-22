MemorialCare nurse practitioner Malina Adriano, RN gives vaccines to Elyse Laurance, RN, MemorialCare Emergency Department nurse (top photo) and Brandon Gatling, RN, MemorialCare COVID-19 unit nurse. Within just a few days of receiving its first batch of vaccines, MemorialCare vaccinated more than 3,000 of its front-line workers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.