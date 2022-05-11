MEMSCAP (http://www.memscap.com; NYSE Euronext: MEMS), a leading provider of innovative MEMS based solutions, has retained Microtech Ventures as its M&A advisor to assist with finding an acquirer for MEMSCAP's MEMS fabrication facility in North Carolina.
BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEMSCAP (http://www.memscap.com; NYSE Euronext: MEMS), a leading provider of innovative MEMS based solutions, has retained Microtech Ventures as its M&A advisor to assist with finding an acquirer for MEMSCAP's MEMS fabrication facility in North Carolina. This potential transaction is part of MEMSCAP's previously announced fab-lite plan, and the company's recent announcement that it has initiated the restructuring phase of its US operations. MEMSCAP's products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing, and related services. As part of the progress of MEMSCAP's fab-lite plan, the company is considering several options, including the possibility of the sale of its US industrial operations.
"Our business unit and fab facilities in North Carolina is one of the biggest contributors to the MEMS industry. In addition to MUMPS, a highly successful MEMS prototyping service which has enabled many companies, research labs, and universities to make their first steps in MEMS, this manufacturing facility is known to be one of the most versatile MEMS fabs worldwide. From optical communications devices and adaptive optics, to biomedical devices and microphones, and a variety of sensors and micro-actuators, dozens of various MEMS product types have been built in this fab and deployed on the market," said Jean M. Karam, Chairman and CEO of MEMSCAP. "Today, MEMSCAP is turning to a fab-lite model, and has given a mandate to Microtech Ventures to find an acquirer for this fab, to continue running existing and future MEMS R&D projects, as well as small and medium volume manufacturing programs."
"As part of MEMSCAP's strategic restructuring, we are conducting a comprehensive process to explore synergies with potential acquirers worldwide. Given the increasingly strong demand for MEMS fabrication capabilities, as well as the limited number of existing and operational MEMS fabs, this is a compelling opportunity for potential acquirers to quickly and efficiently expand their MEMS foundry operations in the United States," said Dr. Mike Pinelis, President and CEO of Microtech Ventures.
