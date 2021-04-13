BERKELEY, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a society, we are reeling from a number of recent violent acts, catastrophes, and conflicts that have jolted awareness regarding each others' pain and daily struggles. In a diverse society, we owe it to one other to examine authentic perspectives from outside the mainstream. Instead of living in ignorance until we're shaken awake, we must strive to take a more active approach to understand each others' experiences and the trials our fellow society members face.
Supportiv's new AMPLIFY article collection seeks to lift awareness of marginalized identities, cultures, and communities, along with the emotional and mental health struggles inherent to such group memberships.
In addition to being a digital peer support network where users are matched in under a minute to topic-specific peer-to-peer group chats for anonymous support for whatever's on your mind, Supportiv has worked with students from across the country on a writing internship program to capture enlightening perspectives on very real challenges. Through the Amplify Writing Internship, interns have brought light to lesser-known struggles and intersectional realities such as:
- Machismo and Mental Health in Latinx Families | Mary Llanes
- Female Veterans' Disproportionate Depression | Joanna Hwang
- Mental Health As A Minorital Gay Man: Walking The Intersectional Tightrope | Marquai Freeman
- Transgender In Eating Disorder Recovery: Seeking Recognition | Amaal Ladha
- Living Your Best Life in Your Queer, Interracial Relationship | Alaina Africano
- Rare And Misunderstood: Unmasking Trichotillomania | Raegan Allen
- Raised By Immigrant Parents: First Generation Mental Health | Liset Cruz
- Under-Recognized Scars: Relational Trauma Is Valid, Too | Isabella Rosales
- When Model Minority Asian Stereotypes Define Your Identity | Katherine Wu
- Questioning Your Sexuality For A Second Time Is Possible | Isabella McIlvaine
Helena Plater-Zyberk, Supportiv Co-Founder and CEO, elaborates on the need to recognize struggles that we may not personally experience–or even know about:
"Take as an example the all-too-pervasive hate and fear-related acts of discrimination and violence against the Asian-American and Black communities. We need to ask ourselves: What does that marginalized person's struggle really feel like? What struggles connect specifically to that perspective? How can those struggles be overcome when they're tied to identity? Whether you're curious, looking to improve your empathy as a peer, or looking for validating tips in your own personal struggle, we hope to have amplified a perspective that speaks to you."
Supportiv Co-Founder Pouria Mojabi chimes in:
"The struggles of marginalized groups are often systemic, but the system acts like these are exceptions to rather than results of the status quo. We, the public, make up this system, though. So we need to familiarize ourselves with others' struggles which we may have a role in perpetuating. The Amplify interns have transformed experience into descriptions of struggle that we can all grasp."
Supportiv articles and tips also surface in real-time inside its 24/7 peer support chats. By typing a few words in response to the question: "What's your struggle?" users are matched in under a minute to topic-specific peer-to-peer group chats for anonymous support – from COVID anxiety or burnout, to family conflict, to loneliness, anxiety, and depression. Even experiences regarding culture, stereotypes, misunderstood identity, and adoption are up for discussion in Supportiv's anonymous peer support chats.
Read reflections on common, yet under-addressed perspectives at https://www.supportiv.com/amplify, where you can always find peers who understand your specific situation.
For more information on participating in the ongoing Amplify Writing Internship, visit https://www.supportiv.com/amplify-internship.
Supportiv has already enabled over 600,000 users to feel less lonely, anxious, stressed, misunderstood, and hopeless through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. The peer support network is available instantly, and your first visit is free, at http://www.supportiv.com.
Media Contact
Christina Beck, Supportiv, +1 8008450015, info@supportiv.com
SOURCE Supportiv