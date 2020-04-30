PALO ALTO, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 poses an unprecedented crisis in the mental health community, both in Northern California and around the world, Palo Alto University (PAU) will mark Mental Health Awareness Month 2020 in May by offering a variety of digital resources to help individuals, mental health providers and allied professionals during a time in which mental health support is in great need.
"As a leader in psychology and counseling, Palo Alto University is eager to do our part," says President Maureen O'Connor in acknowledging Mental Health Awareness Month. "We have curated a variety of mental health and wellness resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to provide relevant information, guidance, research and training opportunities during a time when mental health support is so critically necessary."
The resources, created by PAU's psychology faculty and researchers, address some of the pandemics most pressing mental health issues such as the disproportionate impact COVID-19 is having on Latinx populations, suicide, anxiety and depression. Highlights of Palo Alto Mental Health & Wellness Resources during COVID-19 include:
- An on-demand webinar on suicide prevention
- A workshop in Spanish on strategies to detect and prevent depression
- A live webinar on Compassion Mind Training during COVID-19
- A webcast on the difference between worry and anxiety
- Insightful podcasts developed by Palo Alto University alumni
For information about all of Palo Alto University's live webinars and other digital resources visit: Palo Alto Mental Health & Wellness Resources
Palo Alto University is dedicated to improving the human condition through excellence in teaching, research and scholarship in the fields of psychology and counseling. With an unwavering commitment to diversity and to the communities it serves, PAU offers doctoral, master's and bachelor's programs, as well as hands-on clinical training. A private, non-profit university, PAU is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).
Contact: Catherine Herman
518-527-8215
cherman@paloaltou.edu