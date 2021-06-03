COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a national increase in youth depression and suicide, Dr. Cristi Bundukamara, a Colorado Springs psychiatric nurse practitioner, is addressing these mental health concerns by not only acting as a mental health resource and care provider, but by building a stronger foundation for future generations with the launch of an online program, Raising Mentally STRONG Kids. The program is designed to help parents support their children through mental health concerns, in conjunction with mental health treatment by professionals.
Developed to teach parents how to support their children through common challenges that we all struggle with at some point in our lives, Raising Mentally STRONG Kids is a course created by a team of mental health professionals and parents with a Cognitive-Behavioral approach, using the Mentally STRONG Method to help parents learn how to effectively handle their child's emotions and behaviors.
"Parenting is such a rewarding and yet challenging journey. As parents, we all struggle to keep up with our children, and often experience feelings of stress, anger, and frustration," said Dr. Bundukamara. "You may be overwhelmed and unsure of what to do to help your child navigate their own life, but you are not alone. Raising Mentally STRONG Kids is a parenting course that is designed to help anyone raise their child to be Mentally STRONG so that they can then carry these skills into adulthood. Just like practicing for a sport or studying for an exam, this program helps those who partake in it become stronger by practicing these skills and training their brain to process what life throws at them differently so that they're better equipped to face these challenges when they do arise."
Raising Mentally STRONG Kids is designed to teach parents how to use the Mentally STRONG Method to support their child in organizing their thoughts, managing their emotions, and making positive life choices. Parents will also learn how to support their child in developing healthy relationships, strong communication skills, and enduring and overcoming feelings of sadness, fear, or worry. "This is a proactive and lifelong approach to teaching mental strength in children. Our method helps these individuals resolve conflicts, become empowered to take action, break through barriers, strengthen relationships, control emotions, overcome depression and overwhelm, and strengthen their mental stamina using mental strengthening tactics," said Dr. Bundukamara.
If a child is experiencing mental health symptoms or any suicidal thoughts, seek professional help immediately. This program is supportive and educational in nature and is not meant to replace mental health treatment by mental health professionals. The course is available online at http://www.MentallyStrong.com/RaisingMentallyStrongKids and includes the addition of an online community with other parents for continued discussions and learning around Raising Mentally STRONG Kids.
About Dr. Cristi Bundukamara
Dr. Cristi Bundukamara (Dr. B), a Board-Certified Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, founded Mentally STRONG in 2018. She is the creator and developer of the cognitive restructuring technique called The Mentally STRONG Method. She is a published author of two books, "Mentally STRONG: Against All Odds We Choose" and "Choice Mapping Workbook." Dr. B is a teacher, consultant, and public speaker for The Mentally STRONG Method. Dr. B's Mentally STRONG Private Practice provides comprehensive mental health services and medication management across the lifespan using a medical model in conjunction with The Mentally STRONG Method. She focuses on the importance of education and precepts Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Students at her private practice.
Dr. B attended nursing school at Florida International University. During her time as an RN, she worked in various nursing positions including medical missions work in Jamaica, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru, and Romania. She continued at FIU and obtained a master's in nursing as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner. She then attended Nova Southeastern University and obtained a Doctorate of Education. Dr. B is a member of the NEI Neuroscience Education Institute enrolled in Master Psychopharmacology. Dr. B's military career began as an Active Duty Combat Medic.
Dr. B also received a JPME Joint Professional Military Education at the Air University. She currently serves as a Commander in the US Navy Reserves as a Psychiatric Evaluation and Treatment provider. Dr. B has extensive experience as an educator. She was Associate Senior Professor at Miami-Dade College School of Nursing. She developed courses for Foundations of Professional Nursing and Complementary and Alternative Medicine for the RN-BSN program.
Dr. B also served as the educator at the Realm of Caring, consulting for the largest group of individuals using cannabidiol (CBD) as a treatment option. She has been the guest speaker at the Autism One conference in 2016 and the Abilities Expo in Chicago, IL in 2015. She was a panelist at the Epilepsy Summit and the NYO Cannabinoids in Epilepsy conference. She also presented at the Movement Disorder Conference in Nice, France in 2019.
