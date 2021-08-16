PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pittsburgh Mental Training & Performance Coach, Dan Vitchoff unveils new State Of The Art, 'Original Mind Gym' to help people train their brains to achieve greater success in their lives. Vitchoff is the founder of PA Hypnosis Center in Pittsburgh, PA where he helps a variety of clients with his '33 Method' which combines hypnotherapy with psychology, NLP (neurolinguistic programming) and brain wave technology to improve their health and quality of life.
Vitchoff is most well-known for his work with Olympic athletes where he has helped them mentally prepare for the single most important competition in their lives. One of Vitchoff's athletes is three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Vincent Hancock who recently made history in Tokyo becoming the first person to win 3 Olympic Gold Medals in Men's Skeet.
Vitchoff's 'Original Mind Gym' has been used to help elite athlete's improve focus, concentration, eliminate distractions, reframe negative thoughts into positive and clearly visualize themselves winning Olympic Gold. Vitchoff believes that mindset is not fixed and that people can choose to train their brains to think, feel, act and respond to life if a more positive manner. He also believes that confidence and belief systems are key components to success. Something as simple as training your brain to believe that to FAIL means it is your First Attempt at Learning can help you become more resilient and make it easier for you to look at challenges as opportunities as opposed to road blocks. Essentially, Vitchoff is helping his clients 'practice' having a winning mindset. Just as one practices physical or technical skills to improve, it is imperative that one practices their "mental skills" or "mindset" as well.
Vitchoff's Pittsburgh Based, PA Hypnosis Center has become a hot spot for athletes and non-athletes alike who are looking to make positive and significant developments in their lives and/ or career. Vitchoff teaches his clients how to "train their brains" to achieve success. Whether their goal is to win Olympic Gold, make the High School Basketball Team, Improve Sales Performance, Reduce Anxiety, Pass the Nursing Exam, Lose Weight or Quit Smoking; Vitchoff's Nationally Acclaimed "33 Method" Mental Training Programs can help them "re-wire" their brains to achieve success just as naturally as it is for their lungs to breath and their heart to beat.
Vitchoff began working with Three Time Olympic Gold Medalist Vincent Hancock and the US Olympic Shooting Team in preparation for the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China where Hancock won his first Olympic Gold. Before Hancock's feet even landed on the ground in China, he and Vitchoff had performed mental training exercises that enabled Hancock to clearly visualize himself competing and winning a Goal medal at the 2008 Olympics. Vitchoff helped Hancock train his brain to be "laser-focused" despite any external noises or distractions. By the time Hancock had actually won Gold in Beijing, he had already "practiced" it in his mind thousands of times.
Vitchoff has continued to work with Hancock and the team to help them navigate the pressures of life, career and competition on a daily basis. Hancock openly talks about the challenges that he faced after winning the Gold Medal in Beijing. He says, "After the 2008 Olympics, I rode high for about two years. I won the World Championships the next year in Beijing. I made every final in 2010, but only won one medal. It kept slowly getting worse until I bottomed out in 2011." He goes on to say, "I shot awful, it was the worst I've ever done." Hancock was ready to quit. What Hancock was experiencing is not uncommon with elite athletes and performers; in fact, Simone Biles recently withdrew from two major Women's Gymnastics events in the 2020 Tokyo Women Olympic Games citing "Mental Health" issues. Vitchoff explains, "These athletes literally and figuratively have the weight of the world on their shoulders." He goes on to say, "even though I travel to work with athletes and business professionals on a regular basis, I needed to find a way for them to be able to practice their mental training on a daily basis. That is why I developed the Original Mind Gym." Vitchoff is very excited to bring the 'Original Mind Gym' to Market so that more people can benefit from his '33 Method Mental Training Techniques.
The 'Original Mind Gym' is designed to be the vehicle or avenue in which his clients can utilize his "33 Method" Mental Training Programs either at home or on the road. It is similar in concept to the Pelaton Bike, however, it is targeted specifically at training the brain. Vitchoff believes that having a dedicated tool such as the "Original Mind Gym" to focus on mental training and setting aside time each and every day to "train your brain" can be the difference between doing well and achieving excellence. 'The Original Mind Gym' is available at http://www.originalmindgym.com.
###
"The 33 Method," "The Original Mind Gym," and "PA Hypnosis Center" are registered Trademarks of Dan Vitchoff and "The Original Mind Gym" is patented by Dan Vitchoff.
For more information, press only:
Daniel S. Vitchoff, MS Ed. CHT, Board Certified Hypnotherapist
PA Hypnosis Center
412-996-8446
For more information on Product:
http://www.originalmindgym.com
Media Contact
Daniel Vitchoff, The Original Mind Gym, +1 (412) 996-8446, coachdan@originalmindgym.com
Daniel Vitchoff, The 33 Method, 412-996-8446, coachdan@originalmindgym.com
SOURCE The Original Mind Gym