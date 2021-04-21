NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, and Somerset Counties. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Montgomery, and Upper Bucks Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&