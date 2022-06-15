This is the company's fifth year in a row completing the report
SANTA FE, N.M., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meperia, a content management company that solves supply chain challenges in the healthcare industry, today announced the successful completion of their 2022 System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 examination.
The SOC 2 Type 2 report focuses on the operational effectiveness of Meperia's procedures and practices throughout the previous year. "This is the fifth year in a row completing the examination with no exceptions," said Michael Hannemann, V.P. of Technology for Meperia. "We want there to be no doubts about the diligence of our teams and the commitment we have to ensure the security of our applications and the safety of our customers' data."
Meperia's technology focuses on data attribution and automated matching, and this powers the tools in Meperia Strategic Sourcing (MSS) used in contract matching, sourcing functional alternatives for items and back-orders, standardizing non-file ordering, and more. Leslie Haan, Director of Marketing for Meperia commented, "Our technology gives us an edge over our competitors, but when it comes to signing up new customers, we need to assure them that their information will always be safe and secure and that we are following industry-standard best practices in our software development and data management. The SOC2 report makes it easy to prove our dedication to compliance. We're proud to be able to give them the peace of mind they deserve."
The effort was completed by the independent third-party audit firm, 360 Advanced, Inc. of St. Petersburg, FL.
"In our five years of SOC 2 reporting, we've needed to supply many different types of documentation and process descriptions, which can be a challenge at times," Hannemann said. "360 Advanced sticks with us throughout the reporting process and stays on hand afterward to answer any follow-up questions and provide tips for improvement in the next year. We really appreciate how supported they make us feel."
About Meperia
Meperia is the first supply chain content enabler to bring predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market. Our patented artificial intelligence imitates the ease of consumer on-line shopping. Meperia's SaaS-based solution puts controls and real-time visibility around an organization's spend at the point of requisitioning to ensure every purchase is on contract, on price and on target to their product formulary goals—before users buy! As visionaries, our industry firsts include data normalization, content management solutions, and our new implant management solution. Learn more at http://www.meperia.com.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, SOC for Supply Chain, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board requirements for CPA firms. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
For more information on compliance solutions, contact Jim Brennan at jbrennan@360advanced.com.
Media Contact:
Julie Butterfield
SOURCE 360 Advanced