OTTAWA, Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STACS DNA, the sample tracking solutions company, announced today that Merck (known as MSD outside of the U.S. and Canada) has selected STACS Casework sample tracking and lab management software to be used by their three forensic laboratories to support the identification and detection of counterfeit products. Merck is a premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases.
The goal of Merck's ISO-accredited forensic laboratories, located in the United States, Switzerland and Singapore, is to protect citizens worldwide against the threat of counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs. STACS Casework will provide end-to-end sample tracking, quality controls and chain of custody while streamlining tasks for lab staff.
"We did an extensive evaluation of available LIMS and we chose STACS DNA because of their strong forensic approach, security expertise and stellar reputation," says Christopher Hopkins, Director of Global Security, Forensic Services Laboratories, Merck. "The STACS DNA team is very professional, responsive and fun to work with. We feel that they will not just implement a LIMS, but rather will be an ongoing partner to help our laboratories – and company – be successful."
STACS Casework assists lab analysts through their workflows, documenting all activities as well as tracking users, samples, batches, consumables and instruments to record a complete audit trail of all lab activities. As part of STACS DNA's white-glove service approach, STACS Casework will be cloud-hosted to seamlessly support Merck's three forensic laboratories. Lab staff working from home will be empowered to accomplish an extensive list of tasks. Lab management will be able to easily and securely access data from all three labs from one location.
"We are proud to work with Merck to combat the significant global public health risk posed by counterfeit drugs," says Jocelyn Tremblay, President and COO, STACS DNA. "Merck's selection of STACS Casework reinforces the wide applicability of our forensic sample tracking and lab management solutions globally."
About STACS DNA
STACS DNA offers sample tracking software for forensics and healthcare. STACS is comprehensive DNA sample tracking and lab management software, maximizing processing throughput and minimizing risk. Track-Kit tracks every sample jurisdiction-wide to prevent delayed or lost kits and keep thousands of stakeholders informed. Our customers are federal, state, regional and local agencies, including many of the largest forensic DNA labs in North America. Visit http://www.stacsdna.com.
