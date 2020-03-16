DARMSTADT, Germany, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (LOCAL EXCHANGE: Deutsche Börse, US EXCHANGE: OTC), a leading science and technology company, today announced that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Investor Relations Director llja Doering will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on March 18. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.
DATE:
March 18, 2020
TIME:
11:00 AM ET
LINK:
If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Participation is free of charge.
Recent Company Highlights
- Merck achieves targets for 2019 - dividends to increase
- full-year organic EBITDA pre growth of +11.3%
- Healthcare: Launches of Mavenclad® & Bavencio® well on track, N&I back to growth since Q3 2019
- Life Science: Continued above-market performance and ongoing strong momentum across all businesses and regions
- Performance Materials: Acquisitions of Versum and Intermolecular closed and integrations well on track
About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 57,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals and OLEDs for smartphones and televisions. In 2019, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 16.2 billion in 66 countries.
