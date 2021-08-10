PORTSMOUTH, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty investigative research network, has opened a new site in Portsmouth, VA. Meridian is partnering with Churchland Family Medicine, an organization providing medical care to all ages since 1987. The research site is located at 3235 Academy Ave., Suite 101, Portsmouth, VA, 23703.
Frederick C. Crum, MD and Banu Myneni, DO will serve as principal investigators to conduct clinical trials related to general medicine and infectious diseases, including vaccine studies for people of all ages. Dr. Crum specializes in geriatric medicine and has been a family physician for 34 years. Dr. Myneni has been a family physician for more than 7 years.
Nicole Osborn, Founder and CEO of Meridian, said her team is looking forward to making clinical trials more accessible to people in Portsmouth. "We are excited to expand our presence in Virginia," said Osborn. "Our partnership with Churchland Family Medicine will enable us to bring more clinical trial opportunities to a much broader population in the Hampton Roads region."
"We see clinical research as a way to affect change in lives for our patients and for people beyond our clinic," said Dr. Crum, who is also the Founder of Churchland Family Medicine. "By conducting clinical trials we'll be able to provide additional care options to our patients, particularly for those with unmet needs — some people have health conditions for which no medications or therapies exist. Clinical trials are the only way to research and develop such products."
The site will be Meridian's second site in Virginia, and follows the recent acquisition of Sterling Research Group in Cincinnati, OH. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Meridian has enrolled more than 8,000 people into COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, including research programs for vaccines that have been granted Emergency Use Authorization.
If you're interested in joining a clinical trial at Meridian, visit mcrmed.com/find-study. For more information about careers at Meridian and current openings in Portsmouth, visit mcrmed.com/careers.
