LINCOLN, Neb., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty investigative research network, has opened a new site in Lincoln, NE. Meridian is partnering with Lincoln Medical Education Partnership, an organization providing medical care and educational health services to Nebraskans since 1971. The research site is located at 4600 Valley Rd., Lincoln, NE 68510.
Jay Meyer, MD, will serve as principal investigator to conduct clinical trials related to general medicine and infectious diseases, including vaccine studies for people of all ages. Dr. Meyer specializes in emergency medicine and has been a principal investigator at Meridian's Omaha headquarters since 2019.
Nicole Osborn, Founder and CEO of Meridian, said her team is looking forward to making clinical trials more accessible to more Nebraskans. "Many of the patients we serve regularly travel from the Lincoln area to our Omaha site to participate in clinical trials," said Osborn. "This will bring more research opportunities to Lincoln, and help us support the development of new therapies."
"Through our partnership with Meridian, LMEP will help shape the future of medicine and healthcare delivery," said Alan Linderman, MD, FACP, MMM, President and CEO of LMEP. "Clinical research paves the way for new medicines and treatments. Supporting these trials enables us to contribute to a healthier community and potentially improve lives worldwide."
The site will be Meridian's eighth in Nebraska, and follows the company's recent opening of a dedicated research center in Grand Island.
Meridian has conducted numerous COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in Omaha, Norfolk, Grand Island, and its other sites nationwide. In May 2020, Keith Vrbicky, MD, a Meridian Principal Investigator in Norfolk, enrolled the first participant into a Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine trial in the U.S. Since then, Meridian has enrolled more than 7,000 people into COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, including research programs for the COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency use authorization.
Meridian was founded in Omaha in 1999, and has enrolled more than 50,000 participants into clinical trials.
---
ABOUT MERIDIAN CLINICAL RESEARCH
Meridian Clinical Research partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research new drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics that could improve human health and wellbeing. Founded in 1999, Meridian is a multi-specialty site network headquartered at its dedicated research center in Omaha, NE, and conducts Phase I-IV studies at investigative sites nationwide. Meridian supports research across numerous therapeutic areas and excels in high-volume vaccine trials. For more information, visit mcrmed.com.
