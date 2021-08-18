CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty investigative research network, has opened a new site in Charleston, SC. Meridian is partnering with Neighbors Pediatrics, an organization providing quality medical care to children of all ages. The research site is located at 1871 Savage Rd., Charleston, SC 29407.
Todd R. Vasko, MD, Philip J. McGaha, MD, and John "Jay" A. Traynham, MD, will serve as principal investigators to conduct clinical trials related to pediatrics, including vaccine studies. Each is board certified in pediatrics and have been practicing medicine for over 20 years. All three physicians have received a 5-Star Award for outstanding patient satisfaction. The awards were based on patient feedback gathered by a national independent research firm.
Nicole Osborn, Founder and CEO of Meridian, said the company's expansion into the Lowcountry is a result of progress the company has achieved in nearby Savannah. "The physicians at Neighbors Pediatric are highly regarded in the community, and their level of experience and connection with patients are vital for overseeing pediatric clinical trials," said Osborn. "Our partnership will bring more research opportunities to Charleston and give area residents new ways to contribute to the advancement of life-changing therapies."
"We have always focused on improving the health of Charleston's children," said Dr. McGaha. "We look forward to expanding our practice's capabilities through clinical research, and to support the development of new medicines and treatments that could improve the lives of children everywhere."
The site will be Meridian's first in South Carolina, and follows the company's recent opening of a family practice site in Portsmouth, VA, and its acquisition of Sterling Research Group in Cincinnati, OH. Meridian was founded in Omaha in 1999, and has enrolled more than 80,000 participants into clinical trials across 29 sites.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Meridian has enrolled more than 8,000 people into COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, including research programs for vaccines that have been granted Emergency Use Authorization. The company continues to conduct clinical trials — including pediatric vaccine studies — to address COVID-19 and other viruses and diseases that disproportionately affect children and infants, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and pneumococcal disease.
If you're interested in joining a clinical trial at Meridian, visit mcrmed.com/find-study. For more information about careers at Meridian and current openings in Charleston, visit mcrmed.com/careers.
