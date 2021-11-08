GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty investigative research site network is partnering with Grand Island Dermatology, a physician-owned group practice providing comprehensive and high-quality medical care to children, adolescents, and adults. The research site will be located within the Grand Island Dermatology office at 418 N. Webb Road in Grand Island, NE 68803.
Susan Corey, MD and Jennifer Alberts, MD will serve as principal investigators to conduct clinical trials related to dermatology for people of all ages. Dr. Alberts and Dr. Corey are both diplomates of the American Board of Dermatology and active members of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, and the Nebraska Medical Association.
Nicole Osborn, Founder and CEO of Meridian, said the company looks forward to bring dermatological clinical trials to Central Nebraska. "As we establish more locations throughout the state, it enables us to bring more therapeutically specialized trials — like dermatology studies — to patients seeking care for skin disorders," said Osborn. "We look forward to partnering with Dr. Alberts and Dr. Corey, who are leading specialists and highly regarded across their region, well beyond Grand Island."
"For almost 20 years, we've provided modern treatment approaches," said Dr. Alberts. "Clinical trials give us the ability to offer more care options to patients while contributing to the research and development of next-generation dermatology therapies, medical devices, and treatment processes. Clinical trials can be particularly helpful for people who have rare or severe skin diseases that don't respond well to currently available therapies."
The site will be Meridian's third in Grand Island, and follows the company's opening of a dedicated research center in the city. Since opening in Omaha in 1999, Meridian has grown to 30 sites nationwide and enrolled more than 80,000 patients in 3,400 clinical trials. In 2020, the company began conducting COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in Grand Island and nationwide. These trials were for the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines that have received Emergency Use Authorizing and/or approval.
If you're interested in joining a clinical trial at Meridian, or want to sign up to learn about upcoming studies, visit mcrmed.com/find-study. For more information about careers at Meridian and current openings in Grand Island, visit mcrmed.com/careers.
ABOUT MERIDIAN CLINICAL RESEARCH
Meridian Clinical Research, partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research new drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics that could improve human health and wellbeing. Founded in 1999, Meridian is a multi-specialty site network headquartered at its dedicated research center in Omaha, NE, and conducts Phase 1-4 studies at investigative sites nationwide. Meridian supports research across numerous therapeutic areas and excels in high-volume vaccine trials. For more information, visit mcrmed.com.
Media Contact
Robert Jones, Meridian Clinical Research, (402) 934-7563, rjones@mcrmed.com
SOURCE Meridian Clinical Research