OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty investigative research network, won the first ever Excellence in Patient Centricity Award from the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS). The award was presented to Meridian at the 2021 Global Site Solutions Summit in Hollywood, FL.
Sponsored by Sanofi, the award was created to, "Celebrate a clinical research site that has proven its commitment to effective patient engagement by understanding clinical research from the patient perspective. Through the consideration of patient insights, the recipient of this award works tirelessly to produce healthcare solutions that are committed to enhanced patient experiences as well as an improved health-related quality of life."
"Patients are essential to clinical research. As sites, it's our responsibility to listen, and then act on the things that could improve the patient experience," said Nicole Osborn, Founder and CEO. "We also want to elevate the patient voice when possible. From our principal investigators, to our site staff and leadership team, Meridian strives to be a resource for Sponsors and CROs that are seeking to design and conduct patient-centric trials."
The award was given to Meridian for several new programs it launched to improve patient engagement, retention, and community relations. The award submission detailed five key initiatives:
- Development Sponsor-and IRB-approved COVID-19 vaccine trial retention programs.
- Creation of a proprietary Patient Review System that compiles real-time patient feedback across Meridian's sites nationwide.
- Opening a third patient engagement center to support high-volume patient recruitment and in-trial visit/diary adherence.
- Awarding of four Medical Hero Awards that recognized outstanding subjects that participated in studies and advocated for research in their communities.
- The growth of the All In: Strength In Numbers program, through which Meridian donated more than $465,675 in 2020.
While some of these initiatives began as strategies to support high-volume COVID-19 studies (highly visible trials with a relatively naïve patient population), several of the programs have become integral to Meridian's operating strategy moving forward. For its recruitment and public relations efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Meridian was also a finalist for the 2021 SCRS Site Patient Recruitment Innovation Award (SPRIA).
If you're interested in joining a clinical trial at Meridian, visit mcrmed.com/find-study. To learn more about Meridian's site network and capabilities, contact Andrew Kimball, VP, Business Development.
ABOUT MERIDIAN CLINICAL RESEARCH
Meridian Clinical Research partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research new drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics that could improve human health and wellbeing. Founded in 1999, Meridian is a multi-specialty site network headquartered at its dedicated research center in Omaha, NE, and conducts Phase 1-4 studies at investigative sites nationwide. Meridian supports research across numerous therapeutic areas and excels in high-volume vaccine trials. For more information, visit mcrmed.com.
