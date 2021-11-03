BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Senior Living (Meridian) communities across the nation are partnering with their local pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to their residents and employees over the next several weeks. As CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. recently endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' (ACIP) recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots for certain populations, Meridian communities are holding clinics to stay one step ahead of the virus and keep their community safe. Access to the COVID-19 booster shot will add one more preventative measure to Meridian's commitment to the safety and well-being of its residents and staff.
Meridian Senior Living operates more than 60 communities across the country and co-manages 24 communities in China. Safer than ever, their U.S. communities provide older adults all the benefits that communal living offers including socialization, safety, stress-free living, active lifestyles, and eating well.
"We are pleased that our communities are delivering an extra layer of safety by providing convenient access to the COVID-19 booster shot for residents and staff members," says Kevin Carlin, Principal and Chief Sales Officer of Meridian Senior Living. "Operating the clinics underscores Meridian's commitment to safety and supports an environment where residents can focus on engaging with each other and enjoying the full array of activities that support whole-body wellness."
Meridian Senior Living is committed to offer seniors a daily dose of socialization along with a greater sense of security and safety. To find a Meridian Senior Living community near you, visit: meridiansenior.com.
About Meridian Senior Living:
Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates seniors housing communities across the country and provides operational consulting to 24 communities in China. With approximately 60 communities in 18 states and more in development, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.
Media Contact
Janet Davis, Meridian Senior Living, +1 (240) 471-3192, jdavis@meridiansenior.com
SOURCE Meridian Senior Living