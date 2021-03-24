BETHESDA, Md., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While it has been a challenging journey navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, the ticket towards normalcy is finally here for Meridian Senior Living (Meridian) communities as all have successfully completed at least two COVID-19 vaccine clinics to inoculate their residents and staff members. To distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine in all of its more than 75 communities, Meridian partnered with CVS, Walgreens, and local pharmacies through the U.S. Government's Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.
These vaccination clinics represent a light at the end of the tunnel where residents and families are overjoyed to be able to finally reunite in person. As of March 18, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that about 116 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the United States. Furthermore, the cases across the nation continue to decline to substantially more than half since January 2021. With these figures, government health authorities have relaxed their restrictions with states reopening up long term care facilities to support family visitations.
"As our communities have reopened for visitation, residents and families are beyond ecstatic that they can now come together safely," said Kevin Carlin, Principal and Chief Sales Officer of Meridian Senior Living. "We are thrilled to see the emotional reunions as they can hug one another again."
The vaccine is also life changing news for today's families who are navigating a changed landscape and focused on the health, safety, and well-being of their aging parents when considering senior living options. In these times of isolation, residents benefit from the medical, mental, physical, nutritional, and psychosocial support that communal living provides. Meridian communities are dedicated to providing a safe environment for residents and staff members by helping new residents and staff members access the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of the Meridian communities are scheduling subsequent in-house vaccine clinics or working with local pharmacies in setting up remote vaccination clinics with our residents and employees on priority status. Additionally, communities help new residents schedule the vaccine appointment and provide them with transportation.
Rolling up sleeves and administering the vaccine is just one effective tool in Meridian's arsenal in fighting COVID-19. Meridian communities will continue to implement safety best practices, policies, and procedures including strict infection protocols, staff training and education, testing, and adhering to relevant guidelines established by government health authorities.
Learn more about the reopening of Meridian communities and vaccine clinics by visiting their website at http://www.meridiansenior.com and Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MeridianSeniorLiving.
About Meridian Senior Living:
Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates seniors housing communities across the country and provides operational consulting to 24 communities in China. With more than 75 communities in 21 states and more in development, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.
Media Contact
Janet Davis, Meridian Senior Living, +1 (240) 471-3192, jdavis@meridiansenior.com
SOURCE Meridian Senior Living