BETHESDA, Md., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Senior Housing Operator Meridian Senior Living is featured as one of the "Top Assisted Living Companies of 2021" on the Abacus Life blog.
"We are excited to achieve this top spot on the list of Assisted Living Companies," shared Kevin Carlin, Principal and Chief Sales Officer of Meridian Senior Living. "Equally exciting is our continued partnership with Abacus Life, a leading buyer of life insurance policies in the U.S., to offer seniors and their families additional financial options in affording the senior living care they need."
Meridian Senior Living is honored to be recognized as a top provider for 2021, as only five operators are included on the list. Earning a spot on this exclusive list is based on Abacus Life's extensive research conducted on assisted living operators across the nation. Abacus provides this curated list on their website as a resource to seniors and their families who may be overwhelmed in their search for senior living options, as there are approximately 28,900 assisted living communities and nearly 1 million licensed beds in the U.S. today. For a full list of award winners, visit the blog post here.
Meridian's Assisted Living communities are vibrant and safer than ever. They remain open and have rooms move-in ready for new residents. Their dedicated staff is committed to the safety and well-being of their residents and are trained to assist in daily support functions such as dressing, bathing, medication management and especially the ability to immediately respond to emergency circumstances. Furthermore, Meridian understands the power of communal living and how to enrich the lives of their residents, families and employees through extraordinary experiences in their communities. For more information about Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.
About Meridian Senior Living:
Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates seniors housing communities across the country and provides operational consulting to 24 communities in China. With more than 75 communities in 20 states and more in development, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.
About Abacus Life
Abacus Life has been a leading buyer of life insurance policies in the U.S. for the last 16+ years. With over 10$ billion in policy face value purchased, we have helped thousands of clients maximize the value of their life insurance. We provide white-glove services to financial advisors and policy owners. For more information on Abacus Life, visit: abacuslifesettlements.com.
