BETHESDA, Md., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Senior Housing Operator Meridian Senior Living is celebrating National Nurses Week, May 6–12, 2021, by recognizing and honoring its nurses in its more than 75 senior living communities across the U.S. In 1991, the American Nurses Association declared the week-long event starting on May 6 and ending on May12, the birthday of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. Since then, nurses are recognized for their significant contributions to the well-being of others every year on May 6th through May 12th.
"We are so proud of our well-deserved nurses and recognize them and their dedication to our mission of enriching the life of every person we serve," said Kacy Kang, President and Chief Operating Officer, Meridian Senior Living. "Our amazing nurses deserve to be celebrated as they work compassionately and go above and beyond to care for their residents."
Facing obstacles with the global pandemic, nurses in Meridian communities stepped up to the challenge and exceeded residents' and family members' expectations. Each nurse works diligently to create an environment that is safe and engaging while delivering the same high level of care. Meridian Senior Living's Regional Director of Clinical Services Christina Harris is recognized with the "Superhero WOW! Nurse" award for her courage and valor during this unprecedented time. She spearheaded a mission to deliver care filled with compassion and emotional support to treat affected residents that exceeded expectations on many fronts. Ms. Harris not only battled the pandemic in her assigned Meridian communities, but also traveled without hesitation to other Meridian communities to treat those residents as well.
Meridian communities partaking in National Nurses Week will commend their nurses with activities such as granting special awards and distinguishing them, their amazing accomplishments, and their heart-felt stories on social media. Learn more about Meridian Senior Living and find a community near you by visiting meridiansenior.com.
About Meridian Senior Living:
Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates seniors housing communities across the country and provides operational consulting to 24 communities in China. With more than 75 communities in 20 states and more in development, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.
