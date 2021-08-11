BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As one more preventative measure to its commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all, national seniors housing operator Meridian Senior Living is requiring all staff members in its home office and more than 75 communities across the U.S., to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and particularly the spread of the Delta variant, Meridian leadership is rolling out a Mandatory COVID-Vaccination Policy based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities to minimize the risk of spreading this infectious disease in the workplace.
"We strongly believe in our Mission Statement to 'Enrich the lives of our residents, families, and employees' and fundamentally we need to stay healthy and embrace every precaution to carry out this pledge," said Kacy Kang, President and Chief Operating Officer, Meridian Senior Living. "We could not be prouder of our conscientious staff who have been working tirelessly during this pandemic. For our employees to 'roll up their sleeves' and complete their vaccinations demonstrates an additional dedication to protect themselves, our residents, and resident families."
Meridian's Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy requires that current employees complete their vaccinations by September 17, and new hires complete their vaccinations within 45 days to comply. Meridian completely supports the process taken by their staff members by paying for all vaccinations and for the time taken to receive the vaccinations.
Meridian Senior Living operates more than 75 communities across the country and co-manages 24 communities in China. Their U.S. communities remain open and are safer than ever for seniors who need or want their services. To learn more about Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.
Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates seniors housing communities across the country and provides operational consulting to 24 communities in China. With more than 75 communities in 20 states and more in development, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.
