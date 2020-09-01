HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to the wife, or adult son/daughter of a paper mill worker who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma to not play lawyer roulette by calling for 'free' books or lawyer sponsored 'claims offices' because you and your loved one do not have time for nonsense. We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and we want them to receive the very best compensation results. To get the mesothelioma compensation job for former a pulp and paper mill worker who has this rare cancer we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he is always happy to explain what is involved with mesothelioma compensation anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/
Because of the Coronavirus many people who had mesothelioma delayed seeing a doctor back in May or June because they did not want to get any sicker than they already were and or they went to an ER, and instead of being treated for mesothelioma, they were treated for COVID-19. 2020 might go down as the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in decades, because rather than being diagnosed with the rare cancer they had – mesothelioma - they were diagnosed with the Coronavirus. Without a confirmed diagnosis for mesothelioma-financial compensation is almost impossible.
"If after being initially diagnosed with the Coronavirus the doctors finally figured out you or your loved one has mesothelioma, or suspected mesothelioma, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars for people like this. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is 72 years old. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/
The states with the most pulp and paper mill workers Include: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arkansas, California, Ohio, Georgia, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, and New Hampshire. www.karstvonoiste.com/
For more information about wood using mills in the United States please refer to the following website: https://www.srs.fs.usda.gov/econ/data/mills/.
Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, millwrights, welders, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, rail road workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com
According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.
However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a pulp or paper mill worker with confirmed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/
For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.
