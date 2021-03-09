SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Metabiota, the global pioneer in infectious disease risk solutions, announced that it is seeking pilot customers for its new early warning product to provide governments and businesses with early notifications of impending epidemics and pandemics. The new system uses artificial and human intelligence to analyze thousands of data sources and prioritize emergent events having high potential human and economic impact. This builds on over a decade of Metabiota's existing epidemic risk solutions, including its Global Epidemic Monitoring and Modeling platform and the Epidemic Tracker®.
The need for the early warning system became apparent after Metabiota's early insights into the COVID-19 pandemic provided critical data to make operational decisions. According to Eran Ben-Shushan, CEO of the events software company Bizzabo, "Metabiota provided crucial early warning about the potential effects of the COVID pandemic in January 2020, prompting Bizzabo to make an early pivot from in-person to online events. This led to 100%+ growth in revenue for the year, rather than the extreme losses that many in the in-person events industry have faced."
The full case study is available for download at Metabiota's website, https://www.metabiota.com.
So that other organizations can experience similar benefits as Bizzabo, Metabiota is making its insights more accessible than ever before through its new early warning product. Companies and government agencies that are interested in the pilot program can contact Metabiota at sales@metabiota.com.
Nita Madhav, CEO of Metabiota, noted: "COVID won't be the last health emergency that disrupts our societies and economies, and many impactful events smaller than COVID happen much more frequently. We keep a constant watch for outbreaks and epidemics to provide governments and businesses with the tools they need to spot the risk, adapt, mitigate damage and build resilience."
Neil Callahan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Pilot Growth Equity and former Board Member at Bizzabo, added "Boards have a fiduciary duty to ensure companies are appropriately managing their epidemic and pandemic risk, and Metabiota can provide the critical data and analytics needed to do so."
About Metabiota
COVID-19 has woken the world up to the reality of infectious disease threats. Metabiota has been on the leading edge of helping organizations navigate this threat for over a decade. Metabiota works with governments and industry to proactively estimate, anticipate, mitigate and manage epidemic risk, supporting global health security, sustainable development, and data-driven decisions. The team includes global leaders in epidemiology, veterinary medicine, laboratory science, data science, actuarial science, social science and political economics. The company's international footprint includes offices in San Francisco, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. For more information, visit https://www.metabiota.com.
# # #
Media Contact
Jaclyn Guerrero, Metabiota, +1 (415) 398-4712, press@metabiota.com
SOURCE Metabiota