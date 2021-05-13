TAMPA, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Method Testing Labs announced today that their Tampa cannabis and hemp testing facility is licensed and will immediately begin providing cannabis testing throughout the state of Florida. Founded by experienced leaders in the cannabis industry, Method Testing Labs is the fifth laboratory in the state to offer independent, third-party cannabis testing services.
Method Testing Labs was founded by two cannabis industry veterans. Founders Keith Browning and Rob Radke previously served as Market President and Senior Vice President at Parallel. Parallel is one of the largest privately held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the world.
"Having led businesses as a cannabis operator, we understand the business and our customers' needs and built our laboratory from the ground up based on that experience. We've set up multiple testing laboratories, bought third-party lab services, experienced the challenges in the supply chain, and we know the need for transparency of results and patient safety," said Browning, Method Testing Labs' CEO.
"Service and quality are at our foundation and we've put together a team of experienced chemists, microbiologists and scientific experts who work directly with our customers to answer questions, help them understand the testing outcomes, and deliver their results faster than any other lab in the state" added Browning.
The lab was developed with an entirely digitized sample process, using a customized laboratory management system and patient portal. Built on lean operations and processes, the lab is able to deliver quicker, clearer and more accurate test results.
"Product safety and transparency of results is key to third-party lab operations and truly sets apart our lab from others. We have digitized the entire sample testing process, and every step in the sample testing process is reviewed by industry experienced chemists, microbiologists and quality managers. It's essential that we support the MMTCs to ensure product safety for their patients in Florida, and to provide our customers with the best service possible." explained Radke, Method Testing Labs' President.
In addition to being a Florida Department of Health Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory (CMTL), Method Testing Labs is also a full-service National Hemp Testing Laboratory and is ISO 17025 Accredited. The lab offers a full spectrum of testing and industry-leading turnaround times, issuing all results within 24-72 hours. Method Testing Labs' R&D team is led by analytical chemists who designed and built their lab based on decades-long healthcare and analytics experience, creating testing protocols with industry-leading methodologies and unparalleled accuracy.
Method Testing Labs was founded in 2020 and developed by senior level chemists, microbiologists, scientists and quality professionals who have more than 100 years of combined experience with companies such as LabCorp, Merck, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Smith & Nephew, Allergan and the USDA.
"It is our goal to bring together the most qualified scientists and leading experts in the industry," said Radke. "With that background in place we're not only able to offer superior testing, but we also work hand-in-hand with the manufacturers troubleshoot issues and provide quick results that are easily accessible. We know the industry and work hard to make our partners' business a success."
Method Testing Labs' services include analytical testing for cannabinoids, terpenes, heavy metals, pesticides, mycotoxins, microbials, residual solvents and more. Method Testing Labs' solutions provide the critical tools needed to cultivate, manufacture and distribute cannabis products, helping to bridge the gap between regulatory compliance and business needs.
About Method Testing Labs: Method Testing Labs is a third-party hemp and cannabis testing laboratory based in Tampa, FL. The company provides hemp testing services throughout the country and cannabis testing throughout the state of Florida. Method Testing Labs was founded by cannabis industry leaders and analytical scientists, offering unrivaled accuracy, transparency and turnaround time to its customers, with results provided in 24-72 hours. For more information, visit http://www.methodtestinglabs.com.
