PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the independent market leader in enterprise cloud applications for governance, risk, compliance, and quality management announced today the public launch of its COVID-19 Solution designed to support organizations in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. The solution was created rapidly in March as an immediate response to the crisis. Upon its public launch today, the solution can be rolled out swiftly as a pre-packaged solution. With it, organizations will have the ability to manage information, processes and responses and make decisions that impact employees, business leaders, customers, vendors and partners.
Leaders and management teams across the organization need to be informed about new COVID-19 related risks in terms of geographies, employees, customers, suppliers, business lines, high value processes, policies and technology assets. As the organization focuses on hot spots, leaders can make decisions on high priority remediations and be able to pivot rapidly – all while working virtually in a new digital, cloud-based ecosystem. The MetricStream COVID-19 Solution presents a framework that provides assurance to all stakeholder groups to ensure the organization remains aligned and coordinated throughout the crisis.
"Never before has a global crisis highlighted so much the interconnectedness of today's business environment – the need to stay ahead of changes as they unfold, the ability to rapidly adapt and the capacity to execute swiftly," says Andreas Diggelmann, CEO and CTO, MetricStream. "COVID-19 containment programs require decisive intervention to flatten the curve, and keep front-line employees safe while continuing to serve customers, and align with vendors, suppliers and third parties."
The MetricStream COVID-19 Solution features scorecards with near real-time data to aid agile decision-making. Alerts and feeds from the World Health Organization, CDC and other sources overlay near real-time data with the organization's risk profile. There's secure cloud-based access anywhere, anytime and a further layer of role-based, secure access – by organization, role, and function.
MetricStream's COVID-19 Solution can be rapidly deployed in a secure cloud environment that makes it easy for employees, partners and vendors to share the right information needed to manage COVID-19 programs effectively today, tomorrow and into the future.
As part of its COVID-19 customer outreach program, MetricStream has created a COVID-19 Resource Center, a repository of information to help customers and other organizations stay informed on best practices to achieve business resilience. Access the solution brief of the COVID-19 Solution, here.
MetricStream is the independent market leader in enterprise cloud applications for governance, risk, compliance (GRC), and quality management. MetricStream is headquartered in California, with an operations and GRC innovation center in Bengaluru, India, and sales and operations support in 12 other cities globally.
