ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Screenworks Inc. is pleased to announce the inclusion of Allergy Guard, a virus-filtering screen, to their product line-up. This screening product created by BMT utilizes the same proprietary nano-fiber technology used in N95 masks and, as a result, it can easily filter the coronavirus. This screening material is offered by the online window screen company in both bulk roll options and in complete window screens ready-to-be installed.
Allergy Guard developed by BMT and retailed by Metro Screenworks Inc. was originally marketed as a solution to allergies, allowing homeowners to experience the benefits of fresh air without the effects of allergens. Allergy Guard, protection from allergies with additional benefits, including protection against COVID-19.
Allergy Guard can filter particles as small as 0.02 microns, which makes blocking the coronavirus measuring 0.1-0.3 microns easy — the virus will be caught within the screen material before it can pass through into your home. The CDC mentions opening windows and enjoying fresh air as vital to one's health and as one of the means to combat COVID-19; when Allergy Guard is installed, people can open their windows without worry. Additionally, this screening material can filter larger particles such as pollen, bacteria, fly ash, dust, dirt, pollutants, and other harmful substances. This means consumers have the ability to open their windows with peace of mind and without the discomforts and harm experienced as a result of allergens, viruses, and other harmful substances.
This product offers other benefits in addition to air filtration and COVID-19 protection. As a result of the screen's three-layer construction, it also provides excellent circulation (80% porosity), incredible visibility, UV and heat protection, durability, corrosion resistance, moisture and rain protection, and these screens are easy-to-clean. Allergy Guard, though more expensive than traditional fiberglass screen, is well-worth the investment not only for its effectiveness at fighting the spread of coronavirus, but also for all the other additional benefits. Allergy Guard can be installed anywhere a screen is needed, including in window screens, screen doors, screened-in porches, and other enclosures.
BMT's Allergy Guard isn't just for installation in window screens. With the material available in bulk rolls, this means that the material can provide even more solutions for fighting the spread of COVID-19. This material could be used for creating more masks as well as acting as barriers in medical facilities, screen curtains in workspaces, enhancements to HVAC systems, and more. As an effective vaccine for COVID-19 has yet to be found, containing the spread of the virus is the primary means of thwarting the effects of the virus on our communities. And as airborne transmission is one of the primary ways the virus is spread, Allergy Guard's virus filtration could prove to be a monumental addition against the spread of coronavirus.
TECH UPDATE BULLETIN: Metro Screenworks Inc. is now offering new products for safety and protective masks. Virus Guard NanoScreen Fabric and NanoMask Fabric products are critical filtration fabrics on rolls which can be used to produce personal, protective, disposable or reusable safety masks, as well as field and workspace heavy-duty safety barrier curtains with see-through and talk-through functionality.
To learn more about these products and order window screens or bulk rolls of mesh, visit MetroScreenworks.com.
