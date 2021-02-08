PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASHA Certified-licensed Speech-Language Pathologist Lori Shaffer Clarke started the Dearborn Speech and Sensory Center, Inc. in 2001. The business had steady growth over the years with expanded services and nine locations now called MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy. MetroEHS – short for Metropolitan Education Healthcare Services.
The mission for MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy is to provide the highest quality speech, occupational and ABA therapy services, for clients from infancy to adulthood.
A team of therapists assist clients with: speech; handwriting; central nervous system alignment with sensory integration therapy; feeding/swallowing; fine and gross motor skills; social skills; and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy for those on the autism spectrum.
The therapy services are personalized and developed for individual clients, starting with an assessment by therapists. Establishing the MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy locations offering speech, sensory and ABA services stemmed from requests from parents for a one-stop facility, according to Shaffer.
Among clients served by MetroEHS Pediatric therapists are those with: developmental delays; apraxia of speech; on the autism spectrum; feeding/swallowing; and ADHD, to name a few.
To accommodate youngsters needing speech-language therapy and sensory integration, in 2002, Shaffer established a summer therapy group for 55 children. The premise of that program continues to be offered year-round at each of our therapy centers.
DSSC had its founding in Shaffer's basement. Its first facility in 2003 – a 2,800-foot facility in Dearborn that included a sensory gym, speech therapy rooms and a handwriting room. Additionally, the company began providing therapists and therapy to students in school districts throughout the area.
To meet a growing need of providing therapists in schools, DSSC has placed therapists at public schools and public academies throughout the state.
That original Michigan Avenue location was quickly outgrown leading to an expansion of MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy locations in Clarkston, Dearborn Heights, Dearborn, Detroit, Plymouth where the company is also headquartered, Rochester Hills, Saline, South Lyon and Sterling Heights.
MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy is a provider of Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Priority Health, Aetna, United Healthcare, Humana, Apostrophe and various other private health insurers. The company also participates in the Medicaid waiver program in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.
For more information about MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy and the services offered, visit metroehs.com; e-mail info@metroEHS.com; or call 313.278.4601.
