COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced fourth quarter results for 2020.  Provided below are the highlights:

  • Reported sales increased 11% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales increased 7% in the quarter as currency benefited reported sales growth by 4%.
  • Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $9.03, compared with $7.84 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $9.26, an increase of 19% over the prior-year amount of $7.78. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.

Quarterly Results

Olivier Filliol, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We ended the year with very good sales growth in all regions, with particularly strong growth in our Laboratory business and in China. We benefited from strong execution and were well positioned to capture growth as customer demand improved, however, we continued to be negatively impacted by COVID-19 in certain businesses and end markets. Strong sales growth, combined with good cost control and the benefit of our ongoing margin and productivity initiatives, contributed to strong growth in Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted EPS. Finally, cash flow generation in the quarter, and for the full year, was excellent."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $9.03, compared with the prior-year amount of $7.84.  

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 11% to $938.0 million.  By region, reported sales increased 8% in the Americas, 14% in Europe and 12% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $269.2 million, compared with $231.1 million in the prior year. 

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $9.26, an increase of 19% over the prior-year amount of $7.78.     

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 7% as currency benefited sales growth by 4%.  By region, local currency sales increased 8% in the Americas, 7% in Europe and 8% in Asia/Rest of World.  Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $292.8 million, a 14% increase from the prior-year amount of $256.3 million

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Year-to-Date Results

GAAP Results

EPS for the year was $24.91, compared with the prior-year amount of $22.47.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 3% to $3.085 billion.  By region, reported sales increased 1% in the Americas, 3% in Europe and 3% in Asia/Rest of World.  Earnings before taxes amounted to $748.7 million, compared with $681.4 million in the prior year. 

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $25.72, an increase of 13% over the prior-year amount of $22.77.     

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 2% as currency increased reported sales by 1%.  By region, local currency sales increased 2% in the Americas, 1% in Europe and 3% in Asia/Rest of World.  Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $840.7 million, an 8% increase from the prior-year amount of $778.1 million

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Outlook

The Company stated that forecasting continues to be challenging given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and ensuing impact to the global economic environment. Management cautions that market dynamics and impacts related to COVID-19 are fluid and changes to the business environment can happen quickly. The estimates include significant uncertainty and management acknowledges that market conditions are subject to change. 

Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2021 will be in the range of 5% to 7%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $29.20 to $29.80, an increase of 14% to 16%.  This compares with previous guidance of Adjusted EPS in the range of $27.50 to $28.30.

For the first quarter of 2021, based on current market conditions, the Company anticipates that local currency sales growth will be in the range of 11% to 13%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be $5.55 to $5.70, a growth rate of 39% to 43%.

While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known.  

Conclusion

Filliol concluded, "In 2020, we strengthened our franchise with our ability to support our customers, while prioritizing on the safety of our employees and customers. We differentiated from competition by leveraging and quickly adjusting our digital sales and marketing and Go-to-Market approaches to identify and pursue pockets of growth and effectively engage with customers. Our agility in responding to the unprecedented market conditions led to further share gains that would not have been possible without our Spinnaker sales and marketing foundation, excellent product portfolio, world-class service organization and strong culture of execution. We are in a strong position to capitalize on growth as customer demand improves throughout the world. While uncertainty remains surrounding the ultimate impact to the economy from COVID-19, we will continue to focus on serving our customers and driving our growth and margin initiatives. We will remain agile and adapt to changes in market conditions as necessary. We have good momentum as we enter 2021 and believe we are well positioned to continue to gain share and deliver strong results."

Other Matters

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results today (Thursday, Feb. 4) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To hear a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at www.mt.com/investors.  The presentation referenced in the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not rely on forward-looking statements to predict our actual results. Our actual results or performance may be materially different than reflected in forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including statements about expected revenue growth and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue." We make forward-looking statements about future events or our future financial performance, including earnings and sales growth, earnings per share, strategic plans and contingency plans, growth opportunities or economic downturns, our ability to respond to changes in market conditions, customer demand, our competitive position, pricing, our supply chain, adequacy of our facilities, access to and the costs of raw materials, shipping and supplier costs, gross margins, planned research and development efforts and product introductions, capital expenditures, cash flow, tax-related matters, the impact of foreign currencies, compliance with laws, effects of acquisitions and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses. Our forward-looking statements may not be accurate or complete, and we do not intend to update or revise them in light of actual results. New risks also periodically arise. Please consider the risks and factors that could cause our results to differ materially from what is described in our forward-looking statements, including the uncertain duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. See in particular "Factors Affecting Our Future Operating Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

 

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands except share data)

(unaudited)















































Three months ended













Three months ended















December 31, 2020



% of sales



December 31, 2019



% of sales











































Net sales





$937,985

(a)



100.0









$843,969







100.0





Cost of sales





378,941







40.4









345,672







41.0





Gross profit





559,044







59.6









498,297







59.0













































Research and development





39,866







4.3









35,299







4.2





Selling, general and administrative 





226,369







24.1









206,717







24.5





Amortization





14,657







1.6









12,813







1.5





Interest expense





9,505







1.0









9,635







1.1





Restructuring charges





3,181







0.3









4,614







0.5





Other charges (income), net





(3,714)







(0.4)









(1,924)







(0.3)





Earnings before taxes





269,180







28.7









231,143







27.3













































Provision for taxes





52,885







5.6









38,394

(b)



4.5





Net earnings





$216,295







23.1









$192,749







22.8













































Basic earnings per common share:





































Net earnings 





$9.15

















$7.95













Weighted average number of common shares





23,642,415

















24,241,383





















































Diluted earnings per common share:





































Net earnings 





$9.03

















$7.84













Weighted average number of common 





23,965,853

















24,599,702













  and common equivalent shares













































































Note:





































(a)

Local currency sales increased 7% as compared to the same period in 2019.





(b)

Provision for taxes includes a non-cash deferred net benefit of $15.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform.













































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT















































Three months ended













Three months ended















December 31, 2020



% of sales



December 31, 2019



% of sales











































Earnings before taxes





$269,180

















$231,143













Amortization





14,657

















12,813













Interest expense





9,505

















9,635













Restructuring charges





3,181

















4,614













Other charges (income), net





(3,714)

















(1,924)













Adjusted operating profit





$292,809

(c)



31.2









$256,281







30.4













































Note:





































(c)

Adjusted operating profit increased 14% as compared to the same period in 2019.





 

 

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands except share data)

(unaudited)













































Twelve months ended











Twelve months ended















December 31, 2020



% of sales



December 31, 2019



% of sales



































Net sales





$3,085,177

(a)



100.0









$3,008,652







100.0





Cost of sales





1,284,146







41.6









1,267,441







42.1





Gross profit





1,801,031







58.4









1,741,211







57.9













































Research and development





140,102







4.5









143,950







4.8





Selling, general and administrative 





820,221







26.6









819,183







27.2





Amortization





56,665







1.8









49,690







1.7





Interest expense





38,616







1.3









37,411







1.2





Restructuring charges





10,516







0.3









15,760







0.5





Other charges (income), net





(13,832)







(0.4)









(6,177)







(0.3)





Earnings before taxes





748,743







24.3









681,394







22.6













































Provision for taxes





146,004







4.8









120,285

(b)



4.0





Net earnings





$602,739







19.5









$561,109







18.6













































Basic earnings per common share:





































Net earnings 





$25.24

















$22.84













Weighted average number of common shares





23,882,648

















24,567,609





















































Diluted earnings per common share:





































Net earnings 





$24.91

















$22.47













Weighted average number of common 





24,199,230

















24,974,457













  and common equivalent shares













































































Note:





































(a)

Local currency sales increased 2% compared to the same period in 2019.





(b)

Provision for taxes includes a non-cash deferred net benefit of $15.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform.













































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT















































Twelve months ended













Twelve months ended















December 31, 2020



% of sales



December 31, 2019



% of sales











































Earnings before taxes





$748,743

















$681,394













Amortization





56,665

















49,690













Interest expense





38,616

















37,411













Restructuring charges





10,516

















15,760













Other charges (income), net





(13,832)

















(6,177)













Adjusted operating profit





$840,708

(c)



27.2









$778,078







25.9













































Note:





































(c)

Adjusted operating profit increased 8% as compared to the same period in 2019.





 



METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)

















































December 31, 2020





December 31, 2019























Cash and cash equivalents





$94,254









$207,785



Accounts receivable, net





593,809









566,256



Inventories





297,611









274,285



Other current assets and prepaid expenses





71,230









61,321



Total current assets





1,056,904









1,109,647

























Property, plant and equipment, net





798,868









748,657



Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net





747,055









742,221



Other non-current assets





211,722









188,796



Total assets





$2,814,549









$2,789,321

























Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt





$50,317









$55,868



Trade accounts payable





175,801









185,592



Accrued and other current liabilities





614,209









513,052



Total current liabilities





840,327









754,512

























Long-term debt





1,284,174









1,235,350



Other non-current liabilities





407,373









378,679



Total liabilities





2,531,874









2,368,541

























Shareholders' equity





282,675









420,780



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$2,814,549









$2,789,321



 

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



 (amounts in thousands)



 (unaudited)



























Three months ended



Twelve months ended







December 31,



December 31,







2020



2019



2020



2019























Cash flow from operating activities:

















    Net earnings

$216,295



$192,749



$602,739



$561,109



    Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to

















      net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation

11,095



9,643



42,044



38,991



Amortization

14,657



12,813



56,665



49,690



Deferred tax (benefit) expense

(5,794)



29,166



(12,784)



11,203



Share-based compensation

5,439



5,002



18,687



18,285



Swiss tax reform benefit (a)

-



(15,833)



-



(15,833)



Other

(2,399)



161



(2,399)



133



Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in

















  operating assets and liabilities

11,576



(31,992)



19,747



(60,128)



                Net cash provided by operating activities

250,869



201,709



724,699



603,450























Cash flows from investing activities:

















    Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

60



174



3,106



1,422



    Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(35,066)



(25,714)



(92,494)



(97,341)



    Acquisitions

-



-



(6,242)



(2,004)



    Net hedging settlements on intercompany loans

4,691



2,939



(4,730)



(1,160)



                Net cash used in investing activities

(30,315)



(22,601)



(100,360)



(99,083)























Cash flows from financing activities:

















    Proceeds from borrowings

340,680



627,370



1,489,040



1,435,081



    Repayments of borrowings

(252,678)



(515,989)



(1,483,869)



(1,176,784)



    Proceeds from exercise of stock options

525



9,665



26,719



47,581



    Repurchases of common stock 

(374,999)



(216,249)



(774,998)



(774,999)



    Acquisition contingent consideration payment

-



-



-



(10,000)



    Other financing activities

-



-



(800)



1,753



                Net cash used in financing activities

(286,472)



(95,203)



(743,908)



(477,368)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

6,486



3,348



6,038



2,676























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(59,432)



87,253



(113,531)



29,675























Cash and cash equivalents:

















    Beginning of period

153,686



120,534



$207,785



178,110



    End of period

$94,254



$207,787



$94,254



$207,785











































RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW























Net cash provided by operating activities

$250,869



$201,709



$724,699



$603,450



    Payments in respect of restructuring activities

2,280



7,033



8,541



16,483



    Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

60



174



3,106



1,422



    Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(35,066)



(25,714)



(92,494)



(97,341)



    Payments for one-time legal charge (b)

-



2,992



-



2,992



    Transition tax payment

-



-



4,264



4,289



Adjusted free cash flow

$218,143



$186,194



$648,116



$531,295























(a)

Represents a non-cash deferred net benefit of $15.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform.



(b)

Represents cash payment made in 2019, related to the one-time legal charge recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2018.



 

 

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.



OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS























































SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION



(unaudited)





































Europe



Americas



Asia/RoW



Total































U.S. Dollar Sales Growth (Decrease)

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2020





14%



8%



12%



11%







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020





3%



1%



3%



3%































Local Currency Sales Growth (Decrease)

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2020





7%



8%



8%



7%







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020





1%



2%



3%



2%

























































RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS 



(unaudited)

































Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2020



2019



% Growth



2020



2019



% Growth



























EPS as reported, diluted

$9.03



$7.84



15%



$24.91



$22.47



11%



























Restructuring charges, net of tax

0.11

(a)

0.15

(a)





0.35

(a)

0.50

(a)



Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax

0.12

(b)

0.11

(b)





0.46

(b)

0.43

(b)



Income tax expense

-

(c)

0.32

(c)





-



-





Swiss Tax reform

-



(0.64)

(d)





-



(0.63)

(d)





























Adjusted EPS, diluted

$9.26



$7.78



19%



$25.72



$22.77



13%



























Notes:























(a)

Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $3.2 million ($2.6 million after tax) and $4.6 million ($3.7 million after tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and $10.5 million ($8.5 million after tax) and $15.8 million ($12.6 million after tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs.

(b)

Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $3.7 million ($2.8 million after tax) and $3.8 million ($2.8 million after tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and of $14.9 million ($11.2 million after tax) and $14.3 million ($10.8 million after tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(c)

Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our reported and annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items, due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises and a $0.20 EPS benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2020 for the reduction in our annualized effective tax rate to 19.5% for the first three quarters of 2020.

(d)

Represents the EPS impact of a non-cash deferred net benefit of $15.8 million related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

 

