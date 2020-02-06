COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced fourth quarter results for 2019. Provided below are the highlights:
- Reported sales increased 3% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales increased 4% in the quarter as currency reduced sales growth by 1%.
- Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $7.84, compared with $7.11 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $7.78, an increase of 14% over the prior-year amount of $6.85. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and we have included a reconciliation to EPS on the last page of the attached schedules.
Quarterly Results
Olivier Filliol, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We had good sales growth in the quarter, particularly in light of the excellent growth in the prior year. Sales growth was strong in the Americas and China. With the benefit of our margin and productivity initiatives, we overcame meaningful currency and tariff headwinds to generate strong margin improvement and earnings growth in the quarter. Finally, we had excellent cash flow generation in the quarter and for the full year."
GAAP Results
EPS in the quarter was $7.84, compared with the prior-year amount of $7.11. EPS included a one-time, non-cash, deferred tax gain of $0.64, while prior year EPS included a one-time, non-cash, acquisition-related gain of $0.75.
Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 3% to $844.0 million. By region, reported sales increased 6% in the Americas and 4% in Asia/Rest of World. Reported sales in Europe declined by 1%. Earnings before taxes amounted to $231.1 million, compared with $230.5 million in the prior year. Earnings before taxes in the prior year included a one-time, non-cash, acquisition-related gain of $18.7 million.
Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted EPS was $7.78, an increase of 14% over the prior-year amount of $6.85.
Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 4% as currency reduced reported sales growth by 1%. By region, local currency sales increased 6% in the Americas, 1% in Europe and 5% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $256.3 million, a 7% increase from the prior-year amount of $239.7 million.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.
Full Year Results
GAAP Results
EPS in 2019 was $22.47, compared with the prior-year amount of $19.88. EPS included a one-time, non-cash, deferred tax gain of $0.63, while prior year EPS included a one-time, non-cash, acquisition-related gain of $0.74.
Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 2% in 2019 to $3.009 billion. By region, reported sales increased 5% in the Americas and 3% in Asia/Rest of World. Reported sales in Europe declined 2%. Earnings before taxes amounted to $681.4 million, compared with $651.9 million in the prior year. Earnings before taxes in the prior year included a one-time, non-cash, acquisition-related gain of $18.7 million.
Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted EPS in 2019 was $22.77, an increase of 12% over the prior-year amount of $20.32.
Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 5% as currency reduced reported sales growth by 3%. By region, local currency sales increased 6% in the Americas, 3% in Europe and 6% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $778.1 million, a 7% increase from the prior-year amount of $730.5 million.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.
Outlook
The Company said that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2020 will be approximately 4%. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $24.85 to $25.10, a growth rate of 9% to 10%. Management noted that local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS guidance remains unchanged from previous guidance.
Management noted that they will face tough comparisons in the first quarter 2020 due to strong sales in the prior-year quarter and will face strong headwinds to Adjusted EPS due to adverse currency and the impact of tariff costs in the first quarter. In addition, based on today's assessment, the Company expects a significant impact on its China sales in the first quarter due to the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Based on market conditions today, the Company anticipates that local currency sales growth in the first quarter 2020 will be approximately 0% to 1%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.30, an increase of 2% to 5%.
While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known. The Company noted in making its outlook that uncertainty remains in the macroeconomic environment and market conditions are subject to change.
Conclusion
Filliol concluded, "Demand in our markets remains solid with the exception of Food Retail and the potential short-term impact of the Wuhan Coronavirus. We continue to invest for growth via our investments in our field force, Spinnaker sales and marketing programs and new product development. We remain confident in executing on our growth, productivity and margin initiatives. We will monitor the macroeconomic environment as uncertainty exists in certain regions of the world, and remain agile and adapt if market conditions change. Based on market conditions today, we believe we can continue to gain share and deliver strong results in 2020."
Other Matters
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands except share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2019
% of sales
December 31, 2018
% of sales
Net sales
$843,969
(a)
100.0
$817,923
100.0
Cost of sales
345,672
41.0
340,357
41.6
Gross profit
498,297
59.0
477,566
58.4
Research and development
35,299
4.2
36,205
4.4
Selling, general and administrative
206,717
24.5
201,653
24.7
Amortization
12,813
1.5
11,963
1.5
Interest expense
9,635
1.1
8,840
1.1
Restructuring charges
4,614
0.5
4,464
0.5
Other charges (income), net
(1,924)
(0.3)
(16,013)
(c)
(2.0)
Earnings before taxes
231,143
27.3
230,454
28.2
Provision for taxes
38,394
(b)
4.5
49,268
(b)
6.0
Net earnings
$192,749
22.8
$181,186
22.2
Basic earnings per common share:
Net earnings
$7.95
$7.25
Weighted average number of common shares
24,241,383
24,975,303
Diluted earnings per common share:
Net earnings
$7.84
$7.11
Weighted average number of common
24,599,702
25,490,270
and common equivalent shares
Note:
(a) Local currency sales increased 4% as compared to the same period in 2018.
(b) Provision for taxes includes a non-cash deferred net benefit of $15.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform and a charge of $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 for the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
(c) Other charges (income), net includes a one-time gain of $18.7 million relating to the Biotix acquisition contingent consideration and a one-time legal charge of $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2019
% of sales
December 31, 2018
% of sales
Earnings before taxes
$231,143
$230,454
Amortization
12,813
11,963
Interest expense
9,635
8,840
Restructuring charges
4,614
4,464
Other charges (income), net
(1,924)
(16,013)
Adjusted operating profit
$256,281
(d)
30.4
$239,708
29.3
Note:
(d) Adjusted operating profit increased 7% as compared to the same period in 2018.
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands except share data)
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2019
% of sales
December 31, 2018
% of sales
Net sales
$3,008,652
(a)
100.0
$2,935,586
100.0
Cost of sales
1,267,441
42.1
1,251,208
42.6
Gross profit
1,741,211
57.9
1,684,378
57.4
Research and development
143,950
4.8
141,071
4.8
Selling, general and administrative
819,183
27.2
812,802
27.7
Amortization
49,690
1.7
47,524
1.6
Interest expense
37,411
1.2
34,511
1.2
Restructuring charges
15,760
0.5
18,420
0.6
Other charges (income), net
(6,177)
(0.3)
(21,808)
(c)
(0.7)
Earnings before taxes
681,394
22.6
651,858
22.2
Provision for taxes
120,285
(b)
4.0
139,247
(b)
4.7
Net earnings
$561,109
18.6
$512,611
17.5
Basic earnings per common share:
Net earnings
$22.84
$20.33
Weighted average number of common shares
24,567,609
25,215,674
Diluted earnings per common share:
Net earnings
$22.47
$19.88
Weighted average number of common
24,974,457
25,781,324
and common equivalent shares
Note:
(a) Local currency sales increased 5% as compared to the same period in 2018.
(b) Provision for taxes includes a non-cash deferred net benefit of $15.8 million for twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform and a charge of $3.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
(c) Other charges (income), net includes a one-time gain of $18.7 million relating to the Biotix acquisition contingent consideration and a one-time legal charge of $3.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2019
% of sales
December 31, 2018
% of sales
Earnings before taxes
$681,394
$651,858
Amortization
49,690
47,524
Interest expense
37,411
34,511
Restructuring charges
15,760
18,420
Other charges (income), net
(6,177)
(21,808)
Adjusted operating profit
$778,078
(d)
25.9
$730,505
24.9
Note:
(d) Adjusted operating profit increased 7% as compared to the same period in 2018.
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Cash and cash equivalents
$207,785
$178,110
Accounts receivable, net
566,256
535,528
Inventories
274,285
268,821
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
61,321
63,401
Total current assets
1,109,647
1,045,860
Property, plant and equipment, net
748,657
717,526
Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net
742,221
752,088
Other non-current assets
188,796
(a)
103,373
Total assets
$2,789,321
$2,618,847
Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt
$55,868
$49,670
Trade accounts payable
185,592
196,641
Accrued and other current liabilities
513,052
(a)
488,123
Total current liabilities
754,512
734,434
Long-term debt
1,235,350
985,021
Other non-current liabilities
378,679
(a)
309,329
Total liabilities
2,368,541
2,028,784
Shareholders' equity
420,780
590,063
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$2,789,321
$2,618,847
(a) Includes a lease right-of-use asset of $87.3 million, a short-term lease liability of $27.6 million and a long-term lease liability of $60.9 million in accordance with ASC 842 "Leases" that went into effect on January 1, 2019.
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net earnings
$192,749
$181,186
$561,109
$512,611
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to
net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
9,643
9,278
38,991
37,167
Amortization
12,813
11,963
49,690
47,524
Deferred tax expense
29,166
14,203
11,203
2,302
Share-based compensation
5,002
5,074
18,285
17,579
Swiss tax reform benefit (a)
(15,833)
-
(15,833)
-
U.S. tax reform charge (b)
-
3,597
-
3,597
Acquisition gain (c)
-
(18,674)
-
(18,674)
Other
161
147
133
(2,559)
Decrease in cash resulting from changes in
operating assets and liabilities
(31,992)
(8,202)
(60,128)
(34,542)
Net cash provided by operating activities
201,709
198,572
603,450
565,005
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
174
381
1,422
8,190
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(25,714)
(46,061)
(97,341)
(142,726)
Acquisitions
-
(565)
(2,004)
(5,527)
Net hedging settlements on intercompany loans
2,939
1,899
(1,160)
1,119
Net cash used in investing activities
(22,601)
(44,346)
(99,083)
(138,944)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
627,370
168,341
1,435,081
940,615
Repayments of borrowings
(515,989)
(172,620)
(1,176,784)
(876,324)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
9,665
9,823
47,581
24,600
Repurchases of common stock
(216,249)
(118,750)
(774,999)
(474,999)
Acquisition contingent consideration payment
-
-
(10,000)
-
Other financing activities
-
(250)
1,753
(1,914)
Net cash used in financing activities
(95,203)
(113,456)
(477,368)
(388,022)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
3,348
(108)
2,676
(8,616)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
87,253
40,662
29,675
29,423
Cash and cash equivalents:
Beginning of period
120,534
137,448
$178,110
148,687
End of period
$207,787
$178,110
$207,785
$178,110
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Net cash provided by operating activities
$201,709
$198,572
$603,450
$565,005
Payments in respect of restructuring activities
7,033
4,119
16,483
20,820
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
174
381
1,422
8,190
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(25,714)
(46,061)
(97,341)
(142,726)
Payments for one-time legal charge (d)
2,992
-
2,992
-
Transition tax payments
-
-
4,289
4,200
Payments for acquisition costs
-
233
-
375
Adjusted free cash flow
$186,194
$157,244
$531,295
$455,864
(a) Represents a non-cash deferred net benefit of $15.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform.
(b) Represents U.S. tax reform charge of $3.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
(c) Represents a one-time gain of $18.7 million relating to the Biotix acquisition contingent consideration for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
(d) Represents cash payments related to the one-time legal charge recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2018.
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS
SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION
(unaudited)
Europe
Americas
Asia/RoW
Total
U.S. Dollar Sales Growth (Decrease)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
(1%)
6%
4%
3%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
(2%)
5%
3%
2%
Local Currency Sales Growth (Decrease)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
1%
6%
5%
4%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
3%
6%
6%
5%
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
% Growth
2019
2018
% Growth
EPS as reported, diluted
$7.84
$7.11
10%
$22.47
$19.88
13%
Restructuring charges, net of tax
0.15
(a)
0.14
(a)
0.50
(a)
0.56
(a)
Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax
0.11
(b)
0.10
(b)
0.43
(b)
0.39
(b)
Income tax expense
0.32
(c)
0.02
(c)
-
-
Swiss Tax reform
(0.64)
(d)
-
(0.63)
(d)
-
U.S. Tax reform
-
0.14
(e)
-
0.14
(e)
Acquisition gain, net of tax
-
(0.75)
(f)
-
(0.74)
(f)
Legal charge, net of tax
-
0.09
(g)
-
0.09
(g)
Adjusted EPS, diluted
$7.78
$6.85
14%
$22.77
$20.32
12%
Notes:
(a)
Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $4.6 million ($3.7 million after tax) and $4.5 million ($3.5 million after tax) for the three months
(b)
Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization, net of tax, of $3.8 million ($2.8 million after tax) and $3.3 million ($2.5 million after
(c)
Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our reported and annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items, due to the timing of excess tax benefits from share-based compensation.
(d)
Represents the EPS impact of a non-cash deferred net benefit of $15.8 million related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
(e)
Represents the EPS impact of U.S. tax reform charges of $3.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, related to the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
(f)
Represents the EPS impact of a one-time gain of $18.7 million ($19.2 million after tax) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 relating to the Biotix acquisition contingent consideration.
(g)
Represents the EPS impact of a one-time legal charge of $3.0 million ($2.4 million after tax) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.